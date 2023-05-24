China Defends Ban on U.S. Chipmaker Micron, Accuses Washington of 'Economic Coercion'

China banned Micron products from computers that handle sensitive information.

Joe McDonald
May 24, 2023
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Liu Zheng

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Wednesday defended its ban on products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in some computer systems after Washington expressed concern, adding to strains over technology and security.

The security review of Micron products was "conducted in accordance with the law," said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning.

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday said Micron products have unspecified security risks but gave no details. It banned them from computers that handle sensitive information.

That came after Washington, Japan and the Netherlands blocked Chinese access to technology to make advanced processor chips on security grounds at a time when the ruling Communist Party is threatening to attack Taiwan and is more assertive toward its other Asian neighbors.

"China's cybersecurity review does not target specific countries or regions," Mao said. "We do not exclude technologies and products from any country."

Companies on both sides have been buffeted by supply disruptions and lost sales revenue.

Restrictions by Washington and its allies on access to chips and tools to make them hamper China's efforts to develop its own chip industry. U.S. vendors have lost billions of dollars of potential sales to Chinese smartphone makers, chip foundries and other customers.

Mao complained the United States has imposed restrictions on more than 1,200 Chinese companies on security grounds "without any factual basis." She accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to "unreasonably suppress Chinese companies."

"This is economic coercion and is unacceptable," Mao said.

The U.S. government is "engaging directly" with Beijing to "make our view clear" about the Micron ban, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday.

"We have very serious concerns," said Miller. Referring to the People's Republic of China, he said, "This action appears inconsistent with the PRC's assertions that it is open for business and committed to a transparent regulatory framework."

Micron will cooperate with the Chinese regulator and is evaluating the ban's impact, according to its chief financial officer, Mark Murphy.

"We remain unclear as to what security concerns exist," Murphy said on a JP Morgan technology industry conference call. "We've had no complaints from customers on the security of our products."

Micron estimates it might lose sales equivalent to a single digit percentage of total revenue, but the final figure depends on what customers and products are affected, Murphy said.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang pressed his Dutch counterpart for access to chipmaking technology that has been blocked on security grounds.

China needs a machine available only from a single Dutch company, ASML Holding NV, that uses ultraviolet light to etch microscopic circuits on next-generation chips. Without that, the ruling party's efforts to develop chips for smartphones, artificial intelligence and other advanced applications are stalled.

"China has serious concerns about this," Qin said. "We should work together to jointly protect the normal trade order between us" and "keep the global industrial and supply chains stable."

The Dutch minister, Wopke Hoekstra, said he "shared our national security concerns" and gave no indication his government's position changed.

___

Micron Technology Inc.: www.micron.com


Latest in Trade
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
China Defends Ban on U.S. Chipmaker Micron, Accuses Washington of 'Economic Coercion'
May 24, 2023
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.
China Tells Tech Manufacturers to Stop Using Micron Chips, Stepping Up Feud with U.S.
May 22, 2023
Lockheed
China Reveals New Details of Raytheon, Lockheed Sanctions
April 18, 2023
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Biden administration is close to finalizing new regulations that would tighten rules on certain overseas U.S. investment, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to acquire advanced technologies. That's according to a U.S. official familiar with deliberations who was not authorized to comment.
Biden Expected to Tighten Rules on U.S. Investment in China
March 6, 2023
Related Stories
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.
Trade
China Tells Tech Manufacturers to Stop Using Micron Chips, Stepping Up Feud with U.S.
Lockheed
Trade
China Reveals New Details of Raytheon, Lockheed Sanctions
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Biden administration is close to finalizing new regulations that would tighten rules on certain overseas U.S. investment, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to acquire advanced technologies. That's according to a U.S. official familiar with deliberations who was not authorized to comment.
Trade
Biden Expected to Tighten Rules on U.S. Investment in China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, March 3, 2023.
Trade
China Accuses U.S. of Attacking Companies After Export Curbs
More in Trade
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.
Trade
China Tells Tech Manufacturers to Stop Using Micron Chips, Stepping Up Feud with U.S.
Micron products have "serious network security risks," the Cyberspace Administration of China said.
May 22, 2023
Lockheed
Trade
China Reveals New Details of Raytheon, Lockheed Sanctions
The restrictions could hurt the two companies.
April 18, 2023
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Biden administration is close to finalizing new regulations that would tighten rules on certain overseas U.S. investment, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to acquire advanced technologies. That's according to a U.S. official familiar with deliberations who was not authorized to comment.
Trade
Biden Expected to Tighten Rules on U.S. Investment in China
The soon-to-be-issued executive order will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications.
March 6, 2023
Aam Logo Sized
Trade
AAM President Scott Paul Testifies in House Select China Committee Hearing
Paul called the economic policies of the Chinese Communist Party "a clear and present danger to the American worker."
March 1, 2023
In this Sept. 23, 2015 file, photo, Central Illinois farmers deposit harvested corn on the ground outside a full grain elevator in Virginia, Ill.
Trade
Mexico Softens Plan to Ban Imports of U.S. GM Feed Corn
U.S. farmers are worried about the potential loss of the single biggest export market for U.S. corn.
February 14, 2023
I Stock 1422453695 (1)
Trade
China Accuses Washington of Abusing Export Controls
The Communist Party has invested billions of dollars to develop its own chip industry, but its vendors still need foreign manufacturing equipment, raw materials and other technology.
January 30, 2023
Usw
Trade
Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products
They filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries.
January 18, 2023
A worker collects parts at SMC, a Japanese pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2023. China's trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.
Trade
China's Trade Surplus Swells to $877.6B as Exports Grow
Despite weakening U.S. and European demand.
January 13, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, on Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Blacklists 36 More Chinese Companies
Some major aviation suppliers were included.
December 16, 2022
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Trade
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The Biden administration criticized the WTO's decision.
December 12, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Trade
Mexico Tells U.S. It Wants to Keep Talking on Trade Disputes
The U.S. says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers.
December 2, 2022
Ep22tn New
Video
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 636171772
Automotive
E.U., U.S. Set Up Task Force to Resolve EV Feud
They hope to resolve a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break WTO rules.
October 26, 2022
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Supply Chain
South Korean Chipmaker Worries About China Future
The company might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if the U.S. cracks down on exports.
October 26, 2022
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.
Supply Chain
China Blasts Latest U.S. Export Controls on Chips
China calls it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.
October 10, 2022