Trump Announces 90-Day Negotiating Period with Mexico, 25% Tariff Rates Stay in Place

Trump had recently threatened 30% tariffs on Mexican goods.

Josh Boak
Jul 31, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/John McDonnell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will enter a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico over trade as 25% tariff rates stay in place, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump, posting on his Truth Social platform, said a phone conversation he had with Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum was "very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other."

The Republican president said that goods from Mexico imported into the U.S. would continue to face a 25% tariff that he has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. He said that autos would face a 25% tariff, while copper, aluminum and steel would be taxed at 50%.

He said that Mexico would end its "Non Tariff Trade Barriers," but he didn't provide specifics.

Trump had threatened tariffs of 30% on goods from Mexico in a July letter, something that Sheinbaum said Mexico gets to stave off for the next three months.

"We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and we got 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue," Sheinbaum wrote on X.

Some goods continue to be protected from the tariffs by the 2020 U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which Trump negotiated during his first term.

But Trump appeared to have soured on that deal, which is up for renegotiation next year. One of his first significant moves as president was to tariff goods from both Mexico and Canada earlier this year.

Census Bureau figures show that the U.S. ran a $171.5 billion trade imbalance with Mexico last year. That means the U.S. bought more goods from Mexico than it sold to the country.

The imbalance with Mexico has grown in the aftermath of the USMCA as it was only $63.3 billion in 2016, the year before Trump started his first term in office.

Besides addressing fentanyl trafficking, Trump has made it a goal to close the trade gap.

Latest in Trade
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
July 24, 2025
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, stands with President Donald Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020.
Trump Signs Order to Justify 50% Tariffs on Brazil
July 31, 2025
Tariffs
A List of the Trade Deals the U.S. Has Announced So Far
July 30, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
July 30, 2025
Related Stories
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, stands with President Donald Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020.
Trade
Trump Signs Order to Justify 50% Tariffs on Brazil
Tariffs
Trade
A List of the Trade Deals the U.S. Has Announced So Far
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Trade
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Trade
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 31, 2025
Tariffs
Trade
A List of the Trade Deals the U.S. Has Announced So Far
President Trump's latest tariff deadline is approaching.
July 30, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Trade
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
An extension to the deadline for higher tariffs was discussed but not decided.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
The meeting is set to extend a 90-day pause on Chinese tariffs.
July 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The administration said the fund would support critical minerals, computer chips and shipbuilding.
July 28, 2025
Ep143tn
Video
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
The human factor continues to aid attackers and fuel new, more expansive attacks.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Trade
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
A visitor looks at Quantum-X800 infiniBand networking platform at the Nvidia booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025.
Trade
China Pledges to Crack Down on Illicit Exports of Rare Earths
The country also urged the U.S. to lift more trade restrictions.
July 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Trade
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
At least 100 nations are included in the potential plan.
July 16, 2025
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building, Brussels, May 15, 2025.
Trade
EU Ministers Plan Countermeasures to Trump's 'Unacceptable' Tariffs
The move could have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.
July 15, 2025
Earth movers transport soil at a construction site in Beijing, July 11, 2025.
Trade
China's Exports Jump as Tariffs Reprieve Prompts Rush of Orders
Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop in the previous month.
July 15, 2025
President Donald Trump and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen before the start of a plenary session of the NATO Heads of State and Government summit, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.
Trade
Trump Announces 30% Tariffs Against EU, Mexico
The move could cause massive upheaval between the U.S. and two of its biggest trade partners.
July 14, 2025
Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Jair Bolsonaro as a prisoner, protest Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, in Sao Paulo, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Trade
Brazil Vows Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S. if Trump Follows Through on 50% Import Taxes
Trump is using import taxes to try to influence the criminal trial of Brazil's former president.
July 11, 2025