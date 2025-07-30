Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy

The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Josh Boak
Jul 30, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he'll impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India's purchasing of Russian oil.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that India "is our friend" but its "Tariffs are far too high" on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which he said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional "penalty" starting on Friday as part of the launch of his administration's revised tariffs on multiple countries.

The announcement comes after a slew of negotiated trade frameworks with the European Union, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia — all of which Trump said would open markets for American goods while enabling the U.S. to raise tax rates on imports. The president views tariff revenues as a way to help offset the budget deficit increases tied to his recent income tax cuts and generate more domestic factory jobs.

While Trump has effectively wielded tariffs as a cudgel to reset the terms of trade, the economic impact is uncertain as most economists expect a slowdown in U.S. growth and greater inflationary pressures as the costs of the taxes are passed along to domestic businesses and consumers.

The Census Bureau reported that the U.S. ran a $45.8 trade imbalance in goods with India last year, meaning it imported more than it exported.

At a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, India is the world's largest country and a possible geopolitical counterbalance to China. India and Russia have close relations, and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

When Trump in February met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. president said that India would start buying American oil and natural gas.

Trump discussed his policies on trade and tariffs with reporters accompanying him Tuesday on the flight home following a five-day visit to Scotland. He declined to comment then when asked about reports that India was bracing for a U.S. tariff rate of at least 25%, saying, "We're going to see."

Trump also said the outlines of a trade agreement with India had not yet been finalized.

Latest in Trade
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
July 24, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
July 28, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsor Content
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
More in Trade
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
July 24, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Trade
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
An extension to the deadline for higher tariffs was discussed but not decided.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
The meeting is set to extend a 90-day pause on Chinese tariffs.
July 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The administration said the fund would support critical minerals, computer chips and shipbuilding.
July 28, 2025
Ep143tn
Video
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
The human factor continues to aid attackers and fuel new, more expansive attacks.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Trade
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
A visitor looks at Quantum-X800 infiniBand networking platform at the Nvidia booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025.
Trade
China Pledges to Crack Down on Illicit Exports of Rare Earths
The country also urged the U.S. to lift more trade restrictions.
July 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Trade
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
At least 100 nations are included in the potential plan.
July 16, 2025
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building, Brussels, May 15, 2025.
Trade
EU Ministers Plan Countermeasures to Trump's 'Unacceptable' Tariffs
The move could have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.
July 15, 2025
Earth movers transport soil at a construction site in Beijing, July 11, 2025.
Trade
China's Exports Jump as Tariffs Reprieve Prompts Rush of Orders
Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop in the previous month.
July 15, 2025
President Donald Trump and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen before the start of a plenary session of the NATO Heads of State and Government summit, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.
Trade
Trump Announces 30% Tariffs Against EU, Mexico
The move could cause massive upheaval between the U.S. and two of its biggest trade partners.
July 14, 2025
Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Jair Bolsonaro as a prisoner, protest Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, in Sao Paulo, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Trade
Brazil Vows Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S. if Trump Follows Through on 50% Import Taxes
Trump is using import taxes to try to influence the criminal trial of Brazil's former president.
July 11, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
Trade
Trump Plans to Hike Tariffs on Canadian Goods to 35%
The letter would mark an aggressive increase to the 25% tariff rates imposed in March.
July 11, 2025
Vehicles for export parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 8, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Trade Blitz Produces Few Deals, Lots of Uncertainty
The White House trade adviser had predicted "90 deals in 90 days."
July 9, 2025