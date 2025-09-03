The Hidden Costs of Tariffs

A typical multinational corporation is estimated to spend 1,000 working hours per week dealing with tariff uncertainty.

Aman KhanAleem DamjiAlyson Potenza
Sep 3, 2025
Tariffs
istock.com/AdrianVidal

In the past three months, how many ad hoc meetings have you been pulled into to discuss the implications of tariffs? How much time have you spent going back and forth on potential scenarios and mitigation actions? Probably more than you can count. 

You’re not alone. Kearney estimates that a typical multinational corporation spends 1,000 working hours per week dealing with tariff uncertainty. This means that, collectively, the top 2,000 US-owned MNCs lose more than 2 million working hours per week responding to tariff news.

Valuing this time conservatively at $100 per hour, that equates to $10 billion lost each year. Extend the formula to the 100,000+ small and mid-sized enterprises with over 100 employees, and the total economic impact on the United States easily surpasses $100 billion a year.

The damage goes beyond wasted hours. Tariff volatility drives frustration and fatigue, erodes job satisfaction, heightens workplace stress, and delays investments and strategic decisions.

New Challenges, Priorities and Skill Sets

Today’s dynamic and uncertain trade environment creates a wide range of new challenges, requirements, and priorities. These include:

  • Customer and supplier renegotiations to revisit commercial terms, lead times, service levels, and more have spiked recently due to tariffs. This places a significant burden across the organization, with a large amount of time being spent preparing for and conducting negotiations with customers and suppliers, as well as adjusting existing processes to incorporate the negotiated outcomes.
  • Scenario modeling exercises provide rapid “what if” assessments of the financial, operational, and customer impacts of new policies, pricing, or disruptions. Volatility means these exercises must be repeated multiple times with shifting assumptions, creating a drain on analytical resources.
  • Legal and regulatory reviews involve frequent consultation with legal and compliance teams to assess new tariffs, customs regulations, and trade classifications. These require coordination across global jurisdictions, resulting in time-intensive alignment cycles.
  • Pricing adjustments are needed to react to cost fluctuations and recalibrate pricing strategies for both suppliers and customers. This involves finance, sales, procurement, and product teams, and requires extensive rounds of alignment, review, and sign-off.
  • Forecasting revisions are constant, as continually changing conditions impact demand and supply forecasts and must be constantly updated. Here again, time is spent aligning stakeholders on assumptions and reconciling gaps between functions such as sales and operations.
  • Rewiring supply chains becomes a core task as dramatic swings in trade policies require cross-functional coordination to shift suppliers, change distribution networks, and revisit make-vs-buy decisions. The process involves myriad details and strict implementation timelines. Meanwhile, teams are distracted by daily firefighting.
  • Capital expenditure (capex) reprioritization follows the re-evaluation of planned investments in areas such as automation, infrastructure, or technology in light of new risks or cost structures. These evaluations require detailed scenario analysis and stakeholder alignment, and often result in delays of transformational initiatives.

A 5-Pronged Approach to the New Normal

Here are five actions for addressing these new requirements, staying on track, and minimizing the impact of tariff volatility on people, productivity, and strategic focus.

  1. Define clear roles and a simple governance model—and stick to it. Create a mini operating model that defines who will play what role, how various functions (such as sales, sourcing, supply chain, and engineering) will work together, and who will make what decisions at what forums. Precise clarity around roles and processes can help you deal with today’s uncertainty and avoid too many people getting pulled into too many unstructured meetings.
  2. Don’t treat every news update as an “all hands on deck” moment. Rather than reacting to every announcement, empower teams to digest news, model potential scenarios, and present the key implications at planned forums or meetings. Trusting teams to do the right thing can avoid knee-jerk and time-draining responses from leadership that create unnecessary churn and organizational stress.
  3. Reconsider traditionally hierarchical decision-making. Dealing with tariff uncertainty requires rapid responsiveness and in-depth understanding of SKUs, components, suppliers, and countries of origin. Most decision-making processes, meanwhile, involve chains of command and multiple reviews and stage gates—an inefficient use of leadership time that can lead to ineffective solutions. Instead, establish cross-functional “tiger teams” to make decisions and apply the principle of subsidiarity, which decentralizes decision-making to the lowest appropriate level, while maintaining a simple governance framework to manage oversight.
  4. Future-proof talent and capabilities. Tariff uncertainty creates a wide range of new skills requirements, and talent strategies need to adjust accordingly. For example, multivariate long-term scenario modeling has traditionally been a once-every-few-years exercise, often conducted by external experts. Today, tariff mitigation requires continuous access to robust modeling capabilities to support short-term actions as well as long-term capex investment decisions related to macroeconomic scenarios. Some Fortune 500 companies are already looking ahead by adding dedicated roles and hiring new talent for tariff risk management strategy and scenario modeling.
  5. Rethink organizational design to create the right accountability. Trade compliance has traditionally sat outside of the supply chain function, resulting in a disconnected approach that reactively flags risks as needed. Today, the two functions need to be closely integrated to enable proactive accountability that minimizes global trade exposure. Some Fortune 500 companies are establishing a geopolitical risk unit within operations with clear accountability for all scenario modeling, quarterbacking tiger teams, and facilitating governance and decision-making. 

While these changes might seem overly drastic for a short-term tariff challenge, uncertainty is the new normal. In response, organizations must go beyond short-term crisis management, and adopt people-focused strategies that preserve productivity, morale, and organizational effectiveness over the long term.

The authors would like to thank Tulika Vardhan, and Luca Wernick for their valuable contributions to the article.

Aman Khan and Alyson Potenza are partners and Aleem Damji is a Consultant in the Leadership, Change & Organization practice of Kearney, a global strategy and management consulting firm.

Latest in Oracle
TactileAloha physical AI robot holding velcro.
Physical AI Uses Both Sight and Touch to Manipulate Objects Like a Human
September 3, 2025
Tariffs
The Hidden Costs of Tariffs
September 3, 2025
Ep415
'Cyber Incident' Severely Disrupts Jaguar Land Rover Production
September 3, 2025
The Unitree G1 robot plays boxing with Aadeel Akhtar CEO and Founder of Psyonic at the first International Humanoid Olympiad at the Olympic Academy, in ancient Olympia, Greece, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Humanoid Robots Showcase Skills at Ancient Olympia
September 2, 2025
Related Stories
Ep415
Video
'Cyber Incident' Severely Disrupts Jaguar Land Rover Production
The Unitree G1 robot plays boxing with Aadeel Akhtar CEO and Founder of Psyonic at the first International Humanoid Olympiad at the Olympic Academy, in ancient Olympia, Greece, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Oracle
Humanoid Robots Showcase Skills at Ancient Olympia
Industrial Cyber
Oracle
Some Assembly Required: Manufacturing’s Struggle to Operationalize Cyber Resilience
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Oracle
AI, IT/OT Convergence are Reshaping Manufacturing Cybersecurity
More in Oracle
Oracle
Bobby Maxwell
Director of Material Handling and OEM at Belden
September 3, 2025
TactileAloha physical AI robot holding velcro.
Oracle
Physical AI Uses Both Sight and Touch to Manipulate Objects Like a Human
WATCH: A new approach integrates visual and tactile information while responding to the environment.
September 3, 2025
Ep415
Video
'Cyber Incident' Severely Disrupts Jaguar Land Rover Production
This wasn't the first attack on JLR this year.
September 3, 2025
The Unitree G1 robot plays boxing with Aadeel Akhtar CEO and Founder of Psyonic at the first International Humanoid Olympiad at the Olympic Academy, in ancient Olympia, Greece, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Oracle
Humanoid Robots Showcase Skills at Ancient Olympia
But they're on a long road to catch up to AI.
September 2, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Oracle
Some Assembly Required: Manufacturing’s Struggle to Operationalize Cyber Resilience
There is a gap between plan and execution, and attackers are taking advantage.
August 28, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Oracle
AI, IT/OT Convergence are Reshaping Manufacturing Cybersecurity
Attackers are increasingly leveraging IT/OT convergence to their advantage.
August 28, 2025
This photo provided by United States Space Force the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 (OTV-7), the U.S. Space Force's dynamic unmanned spaceplane, successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 7, 2025.
Oracle
Hijacked Satellites & Orbiting Space Weapons: In the 21st Century, Space Is the New Battlefield
Disabling a satellite can deal a devastating blow without a single bullet.
August 18, 2025
Workers transfer a robot before the opening ceremony for the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Oracle
Photos of Beijing's World Humanoid Robot Games Show How a Human Touch Is Still Needed
Though the robots showed off impressive moves, human intervention was never far from the field.
August 18, 2025
Training
Oracle
Labor Department Providing $30M to Train Workers for Jobs in High Demand
Priority industries for the grants include AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.
August 15, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, July 30, 2025.
Oracle
Inflation or Jobs? Fed Officials Divided Over Competing Concerns
Fed officials also disagree on how tariffs will affect inflation going forward.
August 15, 2025
Xiaomi electric car delivery center building.
Video
Xiaomi Factory Rolls Out a New Car Every 76 Seconds
WATCH: Over 700 robots all work in sync.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 532551039
Oracle
Most Manufacturing Professionals Would Recommend an Industry Career Path to Their Children
And grandchildren.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1491874855
Oracle
Cybersecurity Reporting Obligations
Support for complying with new cyber disclosure rules.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1193289151
Oracle
Strategies for Managing Debt
How to determine the best refinancing option for your business.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1393132923
Oracle
Accurate Forecasting Has Never Been Tougher
How automation can help navigate these complexities.
August 14, 2025