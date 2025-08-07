Trump's Broad Tariffs Go into Effect Just as U.S. Economic Pain Is Surfacing

Goods from more than 60 countries and the EU became subject to tariff rates of 10% or higher.

Josh Boak
Aug 7, 2025
The Statue of Liberty is seen near Port Liberty Terminals, New York, Aug. 6, 2025.
The Statue of Liberty is seen near Port Liberty Terminals, New York, Aug. 6, 2025.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump began imposing higher import taxes on dozens of countries Thursday just as the economic fallout of his monthslong tariff threats has begun to cause visible damage to the U.S. economy.

Just after midnight, goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union became subject to tariff rates of 10% or higher. Products from the EU, Japan and South Korea are taxed at 15%, while imports from Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh are taxed at 20%. Trump also expects the EU, Japan and South Korea to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States.

"I think the growth is going to be unprecedented," Trump said Wednesday. He said the U.S. was "taking in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs," but did not provide a specific figure for revenues because "we don't even know what the final number is" regarding the rates.

Despite the uncertainty, the White House is confident that the onset of his tariffs will provide clarity about the path for the world's largest economy. Now that companies understand the direction the U.S. is headed, the Republican administration believes it can ramp up new investments and jump-start hiring in ways that can rebalance America as a manufacturing power.

So far, however, there are signs of self-inflicted wounds to the U.S. as companies and consumers brace for the impact of the new taxes.

Risk of economic erosion

Hiring began to stall, inflationary pressures crept upward and home values in key markets started to decline after the initial tariff rollout in April, said John Silvia, CEO of Dynamic Economic Strategy.

"A less productive economy requires fewer workers," Silvia said. "But there is more, the higher tariff prices lower workers' real wages. The economy has become less productive, and firms cannot pay the same real wages as before. Actions have consequences."

Many economists say the risk is that the American economy is steadily eroded.

"It's going to be fine sand in the gears and slow things down," said Brad Jensen, a professor at Georgetown University.

Trump has promoted the tariffs as a way to reduce America's persistent trade deficit. But importers tried to avoid the taxes by bringing in more goods before the tariffs took effect. As a result, the $582.7 billion trade imbalance for the first half of the year was 38% higher than in 2024. Total construction spending has dropped 2.9% over the past year.

The economic pain is not confined to the U.S.

Germany, which sends 10% of its exports to the U.S. market, saw industrial production sag 1.9% in June as Trump's earlier rounds of tariffs took hold. "The new tariffs will clearly weigh on economic growth," said Carsten Brzeski, global chief of macro for ING bank.

Dismay in India and Switzerland

The lead-up to Thursday fit the slapdash nature of Trump's tariffs, which have been rolled out, walked back, delayed, increased, imposed by letter and renegotiated.

Trump on Wednesday announced additional 25% tariffs to be imposed on India because of its purchases of Russian oil, bringing its total import taxes to 50%.

A leading group of Indian exporters said that will affect nearly 55% of the country's outbound shipments to America and force exporters to lose long-standing clients.

"Absorbing this sudden cost escalation is simply not viable. Margins are already thin," S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations, said in a statement.

The Swiss executive branch, the Federal Council, was expected to meet Thursday after President Karin Keller-Sutter and other Swiss officials returned from a hastily arranged trip to Washington in a failed bid to avert a 39% U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods.

Import taxes are still coming on pharmaceutical drugs, and Trump announced 100% tariffs on computer chips. That could leave the U.S. economy in a place of suspended animation as it awaits the impact.

Stock market remains solid

The president's use of a 1977 law to declare an economic emergency to impose the tariffs is under a legal challenge. Even people who worked with Trump during his first term are skeptical, such as Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who was House speaker.

"There's no sort of rationale for this other than the president wanting to raise tariffs based upon his whims, his opinions," Ryan told CNBC on Wednesday.

Trump is aware of the risk that courts could overturn his tariffs. In a Truth Social tweet, he said, "THE ONLY THING THAT CAN STOP AMERICA'S GREATNESS WOULD BE A RADICAL LEFT COURT THAT WANTS TO SEE OUR COUNTRY FAIL!"

The stock market has been solid during the tariff drama, with the S&P 500 index climbing more than 25% from its April low. The market's rebound and the income tax cuts in Trump's tax and spending measure signed into law on July 4 have given the White House confidence that economic growth is bound to accelerate in the coming months.

Global financial markets took the new tariffs in stride, with Asian and European shares and U.S. futures mostly higher.

But ING's Brzeski warned: "While financial markets seem to have grown numb to tariff announcements, let's not forget that their adverse effects on economies will gradually unfold over time."

Trump foresees an economic boom. American voters and the rest of the world wait, nervously.

"There's one person who can afford to be cavalier about the uncertainty that he's creating, and that's Donald Trump," said Rachel West, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation who worked in the Biden White House on labor policy. "The rest of Americans are already paying the price for that uncertainty."

Latest in Trade
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
August 7, 2025
Manufacturing
Associations Encourage Manufacturers to Look Beyond Just Trade
August 6, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
August 6, 2025
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter attends the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs and Central Bank Governors, Warsaw, Poland, April 11, 2025.
Switzerland's President Rushes to Washington in Effort to Avert Tariffs
August 5, 2025
Related Stories
Manufacturing
Trade
Associations Encourage Manufacturers to Look Beyond Just Trade
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Trade
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter attends the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs and Central Bank Governors, Warsaw, Poland, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Switzerland's President Rushes to Washington in Effort to Avert Tariffs
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsor Content
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
More in Trade
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Is your manufacturing or distribution business in need of financial guidance? Our top-50 CPA firm specializes in audit, tax, and strategic consulting to help businesses like yours streamline operations and maximize profitability.
August 7, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Trade
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Goods that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are excluded from the tariffs.
August 6, 2025
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter attends the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs and Central Bank Governors, Warsaw, Poland, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Switzerland's President Rushes to Washington in Effort to Avert Tariffs
Swiss watchmakers and chocolatiers have concerns about the looming 39% tariff.
August 5, 2025
Shipping containers sit stacked at the Evergreen terminal at the port of Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Trade
Tariffs Leave Lots of Losers, but Even the Winners Will Pay a Price
It's unclear whether anyone will be able to claim victory in the long run.
August 4, 2025
From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump arrive at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 16, 2025.
Trade
Trump Orders 35% Tariff for Goods from Canada
Canada's government said that it will make efforts to minimize the impact and protect jobs.
August 1, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Trade
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
Pakistan
Trade
Pakistan, U.S. Reach Trade Agreement to Develop Oil Reserves, Reduce Tariffs
The country's reserves are believed to be in an insurgency-hit province.
July 31, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Announces 90-Day Negotiating Period with Mexico, 25% Tariff Rates Stay in Place
Trump had recently threatened 30% tariffs on Mexican goods.
July 31, 2025
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, stands with President Donald Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020.
Trade
Trump Signs Order to Justify 50% Tariffs on Brazil
The order would apply an additional 40% tariff on the baseline 10% tariff already being levied.
July 31, 2025
Tariffs
Trade
A List of the Trade Deals the U.S. Has Announced So Far
President Trump's latest tariff deadline is approaching.
July 30, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Trade
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
An extension to the deadline for higher tariffs was discussed but not decided.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
The meeting is set to extend a 90-day pause on Chinese tariffs.
July 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The administration said the fund would support critical minerals, computer chips and shipbuilding.
July 28, 2025