U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions

The meeting is set to extend a 90-day pause on Chinese tariffs.

Jamey Keaten
Ken MoritsuguJosh BoakDidi Tang
Jul 28, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Top trade officials from China and the United States arrived for a new round of talks in Stockholm on Monday in a bid to ease tensions over tariffs between the world's two biggest national economies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng were meeting at the offices of Sweden's prime minister for two days of talks that Bessent has said will likely to lead to an extension of current tariff levels.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson greeted He, followed by Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, as the two teams arrived in separate motorcades.

Analysts say the talks led by Bessent and He could set the stage for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year to cement a recent thaw in trade tensions.

The talks are the third of their kind this year — nearly four months after Trump upended global trade with his sweeping tariff proposals, including an import tax that shot up to 145% on Chinese goods. China retaliated, sending global financial markets into a temporary tailspin.

The Stockholm meeting — following similar talks in Geneva and London in recent months — is set to extend a 90-day pause on those tariffs. During the pause, U.S. tariffs have been lowered to 30% on Chinese goods, and China set a 10% tariff on U.S. products.

The Trump administration, fresh off a deal on tariffs with the European Union, wants to reduce a trade deficit that came in at $904 billion overall last year — including a nearly $300 billion trade deficit with China alone.

China's Commerce Ministry said last week that the "consultations" would raise shared concerns through the principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."

On Friday, Trump told reporters "we have the confines of a deal with China" — just two days after Bessent told MSNBC that a "status quo" had been reached between the two sides. Without an extension of the pause, the respective tariff levels could snap back to punishingly high rates.

While the Chinese side has offered little guidance about the specifics of its aims in Stockholm, Bessent has suggested that the situation has stabilized to the point that China and the U.S. can start looking toward longer-term balance between their two economies.

For years, since China vaulted into the global trading system about two decades ago, the United States has sought to press various leaders in Beijing to encourage more consumption in China and wrest greater market access to foreign-made — including American — goods.

Other sticking points in the relationship include overcapacity in China — by far the world's largest manufacturer — and concerns about whether Beijing is doing enough to control chemicals used to make fentanyl, analysts say.

Sean Stein, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said Stockholm could be the first real opportunity for the two governments to address structural reform issues, including market access in China for U.S. companies.

What businesses will be seeking coming out of Stockholm would largely be "the atmosphere" — how the two sides characterize the discussions. They will also look for clues about a possible leaders' summit, because any real deal will hinge on the two presidents meeting each other, he said.

In Stockholm, Beijing will likely demand the removal of the 20% fentanyl-related tariff that Trump imposed earlier this year, said Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

Bessent has also said the Stockholm talks could address Chinese purchases of Russian and Iranian oil.

Latest in Trade
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
July 24, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
July 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
July 28, 2025
Ep143tn
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
July 23, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
Ep143tn
Video
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsor Content
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
More in Trade
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
In the fast-paced world of transportation and logistics, staying as efficient and organized as possible is critical to survival. 
July 24, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The administration said the fund would support critical minerals, computer chips and shipbuilding.
July 28, 2025
Ep143tn
Video
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
The human factor continues to aid attackers and fuel new, more expansive attacks.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Trade
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
A visitor looks at Quantum-X800 infiniBand networking platform at the Nvidia booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025.
Trade
China Pledges to Crack Down on Illicit Exports of Rare Earths
The country also urged the U.S. to lift more trade restrictions.
July 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Trade
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
At least 100 nations are included in the potential plan.
July 16, 2025
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building, Brussels, May 15, 2025.
Trade
EU Ministers Plan Countermeasures to Trump's 'Unacceptable' Tariffs
The move could have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.
July 15, 2025
Earth movers transport soil at a construction site in Beijing, July 11, 2025.
Trade
China's Exports Jump as Tariffs Reprieve Prompts Rush of Orders
Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop in the previous month.
July 15, 2025
President Donald Trump and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen before the start of a plenary session of the NATO Heads of State and Government summit, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.
Trade
Trump Announces 30% Tariffs Against EU, Mexico
The move could cause massive upheaval between the U.S. and two of its biggest trade partners.
July 14, 2025
Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Jair Bolsonaro as a prisoner, protest Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, in Sao Paulo, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Trade
Brazil Vows Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S. if Trump Follows Through on 50% Import Taxes
Trump is using import taxes to try to influence the criminal trial of Brazil's former president.
July 11, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
Trade
Trump Plans to Hike Tariffs on Canadian Goods to 35%
The letter would mark an aggressive increase to the 25% tariff rates imposed in March.
July 11, 2025
Vehicles for export parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 8, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Trade Blitz Produces Few Deals, Lots of Uncertainty
The White House trade adviser had predicted "90 deals in 90 days."
July 9, 2025
Shoppers shop electric rice cookers imported from Japan and Korea at the H Mart in Niles, Ill., April 3, 2025.
Trade
Trump Sets 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
His letters signaled that the drama and uncertainty surrounding tariffs would likely continue.
July 8, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, May 23, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Analysis Shows Trump's Tariffs Would Cost U.S. Employers $82.3 Billion
The findings contradict claims that foreign manufacturers would absorb the costs of the tariffs.
July 7, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trade Deal Pressure Ramps Before Wednesday Deadline
Trump's trade deadline showdown: Will nations fold or face steep tariffs?
July 7, 2025