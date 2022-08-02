Preview Days Videos Help Attendees Pre-Plan IMTS 2022 Agenda

IEN Staff
Aug 2, 2022
IMTS 2022, which runs Sept. 12-17 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, includes many exhibitors, conferences and other attractions focused on advanced manufacturing technology. For attendees to get the most out of their time at the show, it’s imperative to prepare a plan in advance.

This year, the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) is offering IMTS Preview Days, a new, three-episode video series that helps attendees prepare for their visit to IMTS 2022.

Each episode gives a sneak peek into the technologies featured at IMTS, provides advice on how to navigate the show for the best experience, and shares insights from industry leaders about the future of manufacturing.

IMTS Preview Days’ three episodes, brought to you by EOS, Autodesk, and Okuma, will each be available on demand on IMTS+ at IMTS.com/watch on Aug. 4, 18, and 25, respectively. 

To learn more about IMTS Preview Days and add episodes to your calendar, visit IMTS.com/PreviewDays.

