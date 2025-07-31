Nebraska Plant Explosion Killed 2 Girls, 1 Employee

Crews battled smoldering wreckage and an unstable building for more than 24 hours.

Margery A. BeckChristine Fernando
Jul 31, 2025
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The remains of two girls and a relative who were killed in a massive explosion at a Nebraska biofuel plant were recovered Wednesday after crews battled smoldering wreckage and an unstable building for more than 24 hours.

READ MORE: Fire Is Still Raging at a Nebraska Biofuels Plant Where Explosion Left 3 Missing

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said earlier at a news conference that the children were at the Horizon Biofuels plant ahead of a doctor's appointment, waiting for their relative to finish work. He was unsure of their exact ages but believed both were under age 12.

Officials identified the adult as Dylan D. Danielson, 32, of Columbus. They would not name the girls, according to a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sgt. Brie Frank said heavy equipment was brought in to remove rubble, allowing crews to suppress the fire and access part of the building for the recovery mission.

The plant makes animal bedding and wood pellets for heating and smoking food, using tons of wood waste. Spellerberg said authorities believe Tuesday's blast was likely a wood dust explosion in the tall elevator tower.

"That's really the only thing that makes sense," Spellerberg said. He said Horizon Biofuels is cooperating "as far as I know."

The company did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The top of the elevator tower was torn apart, exposing a mangled concrete-and-rebar core. Metal siding on the building below was left crumpled and charred, while wisps of white smoke drifted into the air Wednesday despite rain overnight.

Spellerberg said fire crews had been evaluating whether the whole facility might collapse.

"My heart hurts," Spellerberg told reporters. "It's a tragedy. We pray for all the families involved."

The company has 10 employees, according to the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

A 2014 fire at the building damaged the electrical system but left the structure intact, according to reporting by the Fremont Tribune. Significant accumulations of wood dust particles can be a fire and explosion hazard, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Taylor Kirklin, who lives about a half mile (0.8 kilometers) from the building, said her whole house shook from the explosion at around noon. It was so loud that she thought someone crashed a car into her family's dog kennel business on the property.

"We were really unsure when the explosion happened which plant it was, because there are so many in that area," she said.

Emily Anderson, who lives just blocks from the plant, said she heard "one really big boom" before police cars flooded in.

"There were just huge plumes of very, very black smoke," Anderson said. "It was scary."

Fremont, a city of about 27,000 and the sixth-largest in Nebraska, is 32 miles (52 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 31, 2025
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Nebraska Plant Explosion Killed 2 Girls, 1 Employee
July 31, 2025
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Fire Rages at Nebraska Biofuels Plant Where Explosion Left 3 Missing
July 30, 2025
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Nantucket Officials Accuse Offshore Wind Developer of Going into Hiding Since Trump's Election
July 29, 2025
Related Stories
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Safety
Fire Rages at Nebraska Biofuels Plant Where Explosion Left 3 Missing
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Safety
Nantucket Officials Accuse Offshore Wind Developer of Going into Hiding Since Trump's Election
The security gate at the entrance to the Red Chris Mine near Iskut, British Columbia, is shown on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Safety
3 Workers Trapped in Canadian Mine
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 30, 2025
Firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Safety
Fire Rages at Nebraska Biofuels Plant Where Explosion Left 3 Missing
The fire has been nonstop, even through showers of rain.
July 30, 2025
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Safety
Nantucket Officials Accuse Offshore Wind Developer of Going into Hiding Since Trump's Election
Nantucket’s select board has given Vineyard Wind two weeks to respond to a list of demands.
July 29, 2025
The security gate at the entrance to the Red Chris Mine near Iskut, British Columbia, is shown on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Safety
3 Workers Trapped in Canadian Mine
They have air, food and water as rescuers try to gain access to them.
July 25, 2025
A 2018 photo from the Husky Energy refinery explosion in Superior, Wisconsin.
Safety
Trump's Plan to Defund Chemical Safety Board Puts Lives at Risk, Expert Warns
Q&A: How eliminating the chemical safety watchdog could unleash hidden industrial dangers.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1056578038
Safety
Worker Dies at California Frozen Burrito Plant
The worker was caught when a machine inadvertently activated during cleaning.
July 21, 2025
Debris lays in front of Impact Plastics Inc. in Erwin, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024.
Safety
Owner of Tennessee Factory Where Workers Drowned After Hurricane Helene Won't Face Charges
The state found no criminal wrongdoing.
July 21, 2025
Next-generation EcoSafe fencing from Bosch Rexroth.
Safety
How Choosing Safety Solutions Is Changing in Industry 5.0
When it comes to safety, there is no one-size-fits-all approach.
July 21, 2025
This April 7, 2017 file photo, shows Burton Tower on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Safety
University of Michigan Faces Federal Investigation After Arrest of 2 Chinese Scientists
The scientists were charged with smuggling toxic biological materials into the U.S.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1224574119
Safety
Tyson Subsidiary Cited Following Deadly Explosion
One person was killed and two workers suffered burn injuries in the blast.
July 16, 2025
DuPont office in Sunnyvale, CA.
Safety
Chemical Maker DuPont Agrees to $27M Settlement in Polluted Water Lawsuit in Upstate New York
The settlement resolves a nearly decade-long lawsuit.
July 11, 2025
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Safety
GE Vernova to Pay $10.5M Settlement After Wind Turbine Blade Broke Apart
The company blamed a manufacturing problem.
July 11, 2025
I Stock 1025426486 (1)
Safety
Florida Missile Maker Fined After Fire Put Employees in the Hospital
Aerojet Rocketdyne workers were severely burned while they worked on a missile component.
July 10, 2025
The logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Jan. 30, 2023.
Safety
Russian Convicted of Breaching Sanctions by Sharing Knowhow from Tech Giant
The industrial espionage involved a semiconductor chip machine maker.
July 10, 2025
Rescue workers look for survivors after at an explosion and a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in an industrial area in Sangareddy, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Hyderabad, India, Monday, June 30, 2025.
Safety
Deadly Explosion at Pharmaceutical Factory in Southern India
The explosion exposed safety concerns in India's booming pharmaceutical sector.
July 1, 2025