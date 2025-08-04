Tariffs Leave Lots of Losers, but Even the Winners Will Pay a Price

It's unclear whether anyone will be able to claim victory in the long run.

Paul Wiseman
Christopher Rugaber
Aug 4, 2025
Shipping containers sit stacked at the Evergreen terminal at the port of Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Shipping containers sit stacked at the Evergreen terminal at the port of Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught this week left a lot of losers – from small, poor countries like Laos and Algeria to wealthy U.S. trading partners like Canada and Switzerland. They're now facing especially hefty taxes – tariffs – on the products they export to the United States starting Aug. 7.

The closest thing to winners may be the countries that caved to Trump's demands — and avoided even more pain. But it's unclear whether anyone will be able to claim victory in the long run — even the United States, the intended beneficiary of Trump's protectionist policies.

"In many respects, everybody's a loser here,'' said Barry Appleton, co-director of the Center for International Law at the New York Law School.

Barely six months after he returned to the White House, Trump has demolished the old global economic order. Gone is one built on agreed-upon rules. In its place is a system in which Trump himself sets the rules, using America's enormous economic power to punish countries that won't agree to one-sided trade deals and extracting huge concessions from the ones that do.

"The biggest winner is Trump," said Alan Wolff, a former U.S. trade official and deputy director-general at the World Trade Organization. "He bet that he could get other countries to the table on the basis of threats, and he succeeded – dramatically.''

Everything goes back to what Trump calls "Liberation Day'' – April 2 – when the president announced "reciprocal'' taxes of up to 50% on imports from countries with which the United States ran trade deficits and 10% "baseline'' taxes on almost everyone else.

He invoked a 1977 law to declare the trade deficit a national emergency that justified his sweeping import taxes. That allowed him to bypass Congress, which traditionally has had authority over taxes, including tariffs — all of which is now being challenged in court.

Winners will still pay higher tariffs than before Trump took office

Trump retreated temporarily after his Liberation Day announcement triggered a rout in financial markets and suspended the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days to give countries a chance to negotiate.

Eventually, some of them did, caving to Trump's demands to pay what four months ago would have seemed unthinkably high tariffs for the privilege of continuing to sell into the vast American market.

The United Kingdom agreed to 10% tariffs on its exports to the United States — up from 1.3% before Trump amped up his trade war with the world. The U.S. demanded concessions even though it had run a trade surplus, not a deficit, with the UK for 19 straight years.

The European Union and Japan accepted U.S. tariffs of 15%. Those are much higher than the low single-digit rates they paid last year — but lower than the tariffs he was threatening (30% on the EU and 25% on Japan).

Also cutting deals with Trump and agreeing to hefty tariffs were Pakistan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Even countries that saw their tariffs lowered from April without reaching a deal are still paying much higher tariffs than before Trump took office. Angola's tariff, for instance, dropped to 15% from 32% in April, but in 2022 it was less than 1.5%. And while Trump administration cut Taiwan's tariff to 20% from 32% in April, the pain will still be felt.

"20% from the beginning has not been our goal, we hope that in further negotiations we will get a more beneficial and more reasonable tax rate," Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te told reporters in Taipei Friday.

Trump also agreed to reduce the tariff on the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho to 15% from the 50% he'd announced in April, but the damage may already have been done there.

Bashing Brazil, clobbering Canada, shellacking the Swiss

Countries that didn't knuckle under — and those that found other ways to incur Trump's wrath — got hit harder.

Even some poorer countries were not spared. Laos' annual economic output comes to $2,100 per person and Algeria's $5,600 — versus America's $75,000. Nonetheless, Laos got rocked with a 40% tariff and Algeria with a 30% levy.

Trump slammed Brazil with a 50% import tax largely because he didn't like the way it was treating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing trial for trying to lose his electoral defeat in 2022. Never mind that the U.S. has exported more to Brazil than it's imported every year since 2007.

Trump's decision to plaster a 35% tariff on longstanding U.S. ally Canada was partly designed to threaten Ottawa for saying it would recognize a Palestinian state. Trump is a staunch supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Switzerland was clobbered with a 39% import tax — even higher than the 31% Trump originally announced on April 2.

"The Swiss probably wish that they had camped in Washington'' to make a deal, said Wolff, now senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "They're clearly not at all happy.''

Fortunes may change if Trump's tariffs are upended in court. Five American businesses and 12 states are suing the president, arguing that his Liberation Day tariffs exceeded his authority under the 1977 law.

In May, the U.S. Court of International Trade, a specialized court in New York, agreed and blocked the tariffs, although the government was allowed to continue collecting them while its appeal wend its way through the legal system, and may likely end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. In a hearing Thursday, the judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit sounded skeptical about Trump's justifications for the tariffs.

"If (the tariffs) get struck down, then maybe Brazil's a winner and not a loser,'' Appleton said.

Paying more for knapsacks and video games

Trump portrays his tariffs as a tax on foreign countries. But they are actually paid by import companies in the U.S. who try to pass along the cost to their customers via higher prices. True, tariffs can hurt other countries by forcing their exporters to cut prices and sacrifice profits — or risk losing market share in the United States.

But economists at Goldman Sachs estimate that overseas exporters have absorbed just one-fifth of the rising costs from tariffs, while Americans and U.S. businesses have picked up the most of the tab.

Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Ford, Best Buy, Adidas, Nike, Mattel and Stanley Black & Decker, have all hiked prices due to U.S. tariffs

"This is a consumption tax, so it disproportionately affects those who have lower incomes,'' Appleton said. "Sneakers, knapsacks ... your appliances are going to go up. Your TV and electronics are going to go up. Your video game devices, consoles are going to up because none of those are made in America.''

Trump's trade war has pushed the average U.S. tariff from 2.5% at the start of 2025 to 18.3% now, the highest since 1934, according to the Budget Lab at Yale University. And that will impose a $2,400 cost on the average household, the lab estimates.

"The U.S. consumer's a big loser," Wolff said.

Latest in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 30, 2025
From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump arrive at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 16, 2025.
Trump Orders 35% Tariff for Goods from Canada
August 1, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
August 1, 2025
Pakistan
Pakistan, U.S. Reach Trade Agreement to Develop Oil Reserves, Reduce Tariffs
July 31, 2025
Related Stories
From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump arrive at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 16, 2025.
Trade
Trump Orders 35% Tariff for Goods from Canada
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Trade
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
Pakistan
Trade
Pakistan, U.S. Reach Trade Agreement to Develop Oil Reserves, Reduce Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 30, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Trade
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
Pakistan
Trade
Pakistan, U.S. Reach Trade Agreement to Develop Oil Reserves, Reduce Tariffs
The country's reserves are believed to be in an insurgency-hit province.
July 31, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Announces 90-Day Negotiating Period with Mexico, 25% Tariff Rates Stay in Place
Trump had recently threatened 30% tariffs on Mexican goods.
July 31, 2025
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, stands with President Donald Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020.
Trade
Trump Signs Order to Justify 50% Tariffs on Brazil
The order would apply an additional 40% tariff on the baseline 10% tariff already being levied.
July 31, 2025
Tariffs
Trade
A List of the Trade Deals the U.S. Has Announced So Far
President Trump's latest tariff deadline is approaching.
July 30, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the U.S. and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Trade
Tariff Talks Between U.S., China Left in Limbo
An extension to the deadline for higher tariffs was discussed but not decided.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Trade
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, center left, gestures as he greets Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, center, at Rosenbad before trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Officials Meet in Stockholm to Discuss How to Ease Trade Tensions
The meeting is set to extend a 90-day pause on Chinese tariffs.
July 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Washington. The President is traveling to Scotland.
Trade
Trump Says Japan Will Invest $550B in U.S. at His Direction; It May Not Be a Sure Thing
The administration said the fund would support critical minerals, computer chips and shipbuilding.
July 28, 2025
Ep143tn
Video
Security Breach: More Hackers Are Logging On Than Breaking In
The human factor continues to aid attackers and fuel new, more expansive attacks.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Trade
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
A visitor looks at Quantum-X800 infiniBand networking platform at the Nvidia booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025.
Trade
China Pledges to Crack Down on Illicit Exports of Rare Earths
The country also urged the U.S. to lift more trade restrictions.
July 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Trade
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
At least 100 nations are included in the potential plan.
July 16, 2025