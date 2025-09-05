Nefab Opens New Southeast Hub in Georgia

The company expects the project to triple the company’s footprint.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 5, 2025
Nefab
Nefab

Nefab, a global provider of sustainable industrial packaging and logistics solutions, announced the opening of its new Southeast Hub in Braselton, Georgia, relocating from its previous site in Norcross. 

The company expects the $9.5 million investment to triple the company’s footprint to 150,000 square feet. The additional space also allows for expanded production capacity and further investment in innovation. 

By establishing this expanded site in Georgia, Nefab hopes to better serve customers throughout the Southeast. The Braselton facility will create 30 new manufacturing jobs, bringing the current headcount to 90, with further hiring planned as demand continues to grow.

The facility, which joins Nefab's existing Georgia operations in Fairburn, will serve customers in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries. Its operations include the production of wood and plywood crates, corrugated packaging and foam cushioning, along with kitting capabilities to provide complete packaging solutions under one roof.

The Braselton site incorporates electric production equipment, vehicle charging stations and energy-efficient systems. These features are aimed at lowering environmental impact and operational costs while supporting Nefab’s broader global sustainability goals.

