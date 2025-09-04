Korean Magnet Maker Picks Georgia for $223M Investment

The company expects the new facility to create more than 520 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 4, 2025
Rare Earth
iStock.com/wildpixel

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that JS Link America Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of JS Link, plans to invest nearly $223 million to establish a new rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Columbus. 

The company expects the new facility to create more than 520 jobs.

“JS Link America strengthens Georgia’s role in securing the U.S. supply chain in industries such as aerospace, mobility and energy,” Kemp said.

Founded in 2000, Korean biotechnology company JS Link specializes in research and development. The company has expanded its business to include the production of permanent magnets, which are a critical component in an array of industries, including automobiles, wind turbines, elevators, home appliances, medical industry, robotics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), data centers, consumer electronics and defense systems. 

JS Link is nearing completion on a similar permanent magnet facility in Yesan, Korea, with an anticipated a pilot production run in September and annual capacity of 1,000 tons.

"JS Link plans to be a part of a value chain focused entirely on western nations to meet the growing demand for permanent magnets sourced from strategic allies such as Korea," JS Link America CEO Jun Y. Lee said. "This new chain will cover the entire process, from the procurement of essential rare-earth materials to the final manufacturing of the magnets.”

The new Georgia manufacturing facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park in Columbus. The company expects the 130,000-square-foot facility to have an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons, with operations scheduled to begin in late 2027. 

The company will hire for engineering, production, construction, administrative and management roles.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 27, 2025
Deal
SNT Selects Louisiana for First U.S. Consolidated Manufacturing Facility
September 4, 2025
Rare Earth
Korean Magnet Maker Picks Georgia for $223M Investment
September 4, 2025
Laurent Freixe applauds during an event in Vevey, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2014.
Nestlé Dismisses CEO After an Investigation into a Relationship with a Subordinate
September 2, 2025
Related Stories
Thejtsite Dji 0731
Operations
Pennsylvania Steel Fabricator Adding New Facility
Laurent Freixe applauds during an event in Vevey, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2014.
Operations
Nestlé Dismisses CEO After an Investigation into a Relationship with a Subordinate
This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh.
Operations
Kraft Heinz to Split a Decade After Megafood Merger
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 27, 2025
Deal
Operations
SNT Selects Louisiana for First U.S. Consolidated Manufacturing Facility
The near $60 million investment will create 275 new jobs.
September 4, 2025
Laurent Freixe applauds during an event in Vevey, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2014.
Operations
Nestlé Dismisses CEO After an Investigation into a Relationship with a Subordinate
Laurent Freixe will be replaced by longtime executive Philipp Navratil.
September 2, 2025
This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh.
Operations
Kraft Heinz to Split a Decade After Megafood Merger
Changing consumer tastes are leaving little appetite for big food companies.
September 2, 2025
Mammoet3
Operations
How Mammoet Successfully Relocated the Historic Kiruna Church in One Piece
A mine's expansion forced the move.
August 28, 2025
Tribal Knowledge
Operations
Manufacturing's Brain Drain Crisis: Capturing Critical Knowledge Before It Retires
Manufacturers are losing decades of expertise faster than they can replace it.
August 29, 2025
Ap25239412129610
Operations
Disputed Ballots Could Swing Outcome of Union Election at EV Battery Complex in Kentucky
41 ballots could rewrite labor history.
August 29, 2025
Ep413
Operations
Milwaukee Tool Employee Allegedly Shipped More Than $1 Million in Tools to Himself
More than 100 orders, valued at $1.09 million, were shipped to the employee's home.
August 29, 2025
Rebecca DeWhitt charges her electric vehicle on Sept. 30, 2022, in the driveway of the Portland, Ore., home she rents.
Operations
Oregon Could Join Hawaii in Mandating Pay-Per-Mile Fees for EV Owners As Gas Tax Projections Fall
Lawmakers seek to fill a $300 million budget hole that threatens services like road repairs.
August 29, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Operations
Tesla Sales Plunge Again in Europe As Anger at Musk Keeps Buyers Away for 7th Month In a Row
The billionaire predicted a “major rebound” while sales dropped 40% in July.
August 28, 2025
Aerial view of ZM Trucks manufacturing facility.
Operations
ZM Trucks Opens U.S. Headquarters, Assembly Plant in California
Grand opening follows launch of T75 terminal tractor and new U.S. partnerships.
August 28, 2025
Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
Operations
Nvidia's AI Chip Sales Surged Again in Latest Quarter, but Worries About a Tech Bubble Persist
Research reports by tech executives have raised fears that the AI mania has been overblown.
August 28, 2025
Shipbuilding
Operations
Master Boat Builders Expands Alabama Shipbuilding with $7.8 Million Project
The company expects the expansion to create 85 jobs.
August 28, 2025
The Thomas Assembly Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
Operations
Radiance to Build $370 Million Secure Microchip Factory in Louisiana
The company is expected to create 150 new jobs with a salary about 180% of the local average.
August 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 27 At 10 32 58 Am
Operations
Smart Ring Maker ŌURA Building Texas Factory to Support Pentagon Contract
It's expected to open next year.
August 27, 2025