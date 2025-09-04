Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that JS Link America Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of JS Link, plans to invest nearly $223 million to establish a new rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Columbus.

The company expects the new facility to create more than 520 jobs.

“JS Link America strengthens Georgia’s role in securing the U.S. supply chain in industries such as aerospace, mobility and energy,” Kemp said.

Founded in 2000, Korean biotechnology company JS Link specializes in research and development. The company has expanded its business to include the production of permanent magnets, which are a critical component in an array of industries, including automobiles, wind turbines, elevators, home appliances, medical industry, robotics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), data centers, consumer electronics and defense systems.

JS Link is nearing completion on a similar permanent magnet facility in Yesan, Korea, with an anticipated a pilot production run in September and annual capacity of 1,000 tons.

"JS Link plans to be a part of a value chain focused entirely on western nations to meet the growing demand for permanent magnets sourced from strategic allies such as Korea," JS Link America CEO Jun Y. Lee said. "This new chain will cover the entire process, from the procurement of essential rare-earth materials to the final manufacturing of the magnets.”

The new Georgia manufacturing facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park in Columbus. The company expects the 130,000-square-foot facility to have an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons, with operations scheduled to begin in late 2027.

The company will hire for engineering, production, construction, administrative and management roles.