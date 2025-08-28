How Mammoet Successfully Relocated the Historic Kiruna Church in One Piece

A mine's expansion forced the move.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 28, 2025
Mammoet3
Mammoet

Mammoet, a provider of lifting, transporting, installing and decommissioning solutions, announced that it completed the safe and successful relocation of the iconic Swedish Kiruna Church.

READ MORE: This Church Is Being Moved Before a Mine Swallows the Entire Town 

The relocation was in response to the expansion of LKAB’s Kiruna mine, which required several buildings to be moved to a newly developed city center five kilometers away. Built in the early 20th century, Kiruna Church is one of the country’s largest wooden structures.

The operation, dubbed "The Great Church Walk,” took place over two days and required over 1,000 hours of planning and engineering. 

MammoetMammoetCommissioned by civil engineering firm Veidekke and LKAB, Mammoet was entrusted with transporting the 713-metric ton wooden church in one piece. The move drew thousands of spectators, including the King of Sweden.
 
Mammoet worked closely with Veidekke and Swedish wood engineering specialists to model and test the building’s response to lifting and transport. The operation was timed for August to avoid adverse weather conditions that could jeopardize the move.
 
The church was jacked up to a height of 1.3 meters and placed on steel beams supported by two trains of 28 axle lines of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs). A custom monitoring system developed in-house ensured the structure remained stable throughout the journey, allowing for a maximum tilt of just 7.5 centimeteres between sides.
 
Planners carefully analyzed and prepared the route, including temporary road widening and compacting work. Mammoet advised on these civil works and conducted road tests using SPMTs loaded with counterweights to simulate the church’s axle load.

Mammoet2MammoetThe relocation took place during daylight hours on August 19 and 20, with the church arriving safely at its new location. Once in place, the SPMTs lowered the structure onto its new concrete foundations.
 
Mammoet also plans to relocate the church’s 90-metric ton belfry using a different SPMT configuration.
 
“This project exemplifies the importance of detailed engineering and planning in executing unique and meaningful moves,” Mammoet Project Manager William Soeters said. “We’re proud to have played a key role in safeguarding this historic building for future generations.”

