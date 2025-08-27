Permag, a U.S.-based producer of samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets, announced plans to expand the magnetic manufacturing capacity at its Electron Energy Corporation (EEC) facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The company expects the multi-million-dollar capital plan, which began several months ago, to more than double the site's production capacity.

The project calls for alloying, pressing and fabrication equipment to meet rising demand, both directly and through other Permag companies such as Dexter Magnetic Technologies and Magnetic Component Engineering.

EEC intends to further invest in additional SmCo production capacity following the initial expansion.

"Our goal is to significantly increase the domestic production of SmCo magnets, supporting the priorities of the U.S., strengthening domestic supply chains and meeting growing commercial demands," Permag CEO Joe Stupfel said. "Permag is the only vertically integrated supplier of SmCo magnets and magnetic assemblies, and these investments further our ability to offer compelling solutions to our customers.”



Dexter, EEC and MCE have supplied, engineered and manufactured high-end magnetic solutions for more than 70 years, serving aerospace, defense, semiconductor, medical and industrial customers globally.

Permag also recently announced its plans to achieve DFARS 252.225-7052 compliance for neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) and SmCo magnets by mid-2026.