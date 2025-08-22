Bosch Rexroth Breaks Ground on Pennsylvania Expansion

The company expects the project to improve lead times for customers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 22, 2025
Bosch Rexroth
Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth, a supplier of drive and control technologies, celebrated the groundbreaking of its new expansion project in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. 

The company expects the expansion to add 50,000 square feet to an existing facility, improve lead times for customers and support continued growth in the Lehigh Valley. Construction is expected to be completed in Q2 2026. 

Bosch Rexroth began operations in Bethlehem in 1967 with a small office in Easton, when the company was known as Rexroth. Seven years later, it expanded to a manufacturing facility in Bethlehem Township where it began producing hydraulic components. 

The company has since grown, including its merger with Robert Bosch GmbH. Today, Bosch Rexroth operates multiple facilities in the region, focusing on hydraulics, automation and additional manufacturing solutions.

This development follows a wave of recent manufacturing investments in the region. Earlier this summer, Turkish candy maker Kervan USA broke ground on a $20 million, 90,000-square-foot facility in the Lehigh Valley that will consolidate its U.S. headquarters and expand packaging, distribution and future manufacturing operations. 

Around the same time, Dutch firm Bronkhorst HighTech opened a new U.S. headquarters and assembly center in the region, doubling its footprint. The facility includes two assembly cells with room to expand, as well as a clean room for high-precision industries. It will serve customers across sectors from petrochemical to food and automotive.

