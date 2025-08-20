HydroGraph Expands U.S. Operations with New Austin Headquarters

The site will serve as a central hub for graphene production and commercialization in the U.S.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 20, 2025
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc., a producer of ultra-pure graphene, announced that it signed a lease for a new 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Austin, Texas, which will replace its current space and reportedly represents a nearly 100% size increase.

The new headquarters will serve as the company’s central hub for graphene production and commercialization in the U.S. There are no material terms to the lease. 

HydroGraph expects to begin operations at the facility by February 2026, with 30 people at the site by 2027.

HydroGraph said the move would support its strategy to scale its patented detonation synthesis process, which produces high-purity graphene and syngas. 

The Austin headquarters will serve as the base for U.S. operations and customer collaborations in industries such as aerospace, defense, energy storage and advanced materials.

