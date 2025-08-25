Merrill Steel Chooses Arkansas for New Manufacturing Facility

The company expects the nearly $32 million project to create 108 new jobs over three years.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 25, 2025
Steel
iStock.com/onlyyouqj

Steel fabrication company Merrill Steel announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Osceola, Arkansas, its fourth in the Midwest. The company expects the nearly $32 million project to create 108 new jobs over three years.

Merrill Steel's first Arkansas plant will occupy a former Denso Manufacturing Arkansas site, with construction scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company cited state and local partnerships and access to raw steel as key reasons for choosing the location.

“The addition of the Osceola facility will perfectly complement our existing facilities, providing a high volume of quality fabricated and coated structural steel to our well-established client base,” Merrill Steel President Fred Schwalbach said.

Founded in 1962, Merrill Steel provides complex structural steel and heavy plate fabrication. 

The company expects to begin hiring for a range of positions in the spring of 2026.

