Vessel and workboat manufacturer Master Boat Builders Inc. announced a $7.8 million investment to modernize and expand its shipbuilding operations in Mobile County, Alabama.

Master Boat began work on the expansion in October 2024, with full operations scheduled for this October. The Mobile Chamber expects the expansion to create 85 jobs, adding to the company's workforce of more than 300 employees.

“By modernizing our facilities and growing our skilled workforce, we’re positioning our team to deliver critical vessels that support U.S. commerce and industry, all while training the next generation of American shipbuilders," Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said.

The expansion includes the construction of a new fabrication building, a floating dry dock to support new harbor tug contracts, workforce training initiatives and infrastructure improvements, according to the Mobile Chamber.