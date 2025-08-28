Master Boat Builders Expands Alabama Shipbuilding with $7.8 Million Project

The company expects the expansion to create 85 jobs.

Aug 28, 2025
Alabama Department of Commerce

Vessel and workboat manufacturer Master Boat Builders Inc. announced a $7.8 million investment to modernize and expand its shipbuilding operations in Mobile County, Alabama. 

Master Boat began work on the expansion in October 2024, with full operations scheduled for this October. The Mobile Chamber expects the expansion to create 85 jobs, adding to the company's workforce of more than 300 employees.

“By modernizing our facilities and growing our skilled workforce, we’re positioning our team to deliver critical vessels that support U.S. commerce and industry, all while training the next generation of American shipbuilders," Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said. 

The expansion includes the construction of a new fabrication building, a floating dry dock to support new harbor tug contracts, workforce training initiatives and infrastructure improvements, according to the Mobile Chamber.

 

Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
Nvidia's AI Chip Sales Surged Again in Latest Quarter, but Worries About a Tech Bubble Persist
August 28, 2025
The Thomas Assembly Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
Radiance to Build $370 Million Secure Microchip Factory in Louisiana
August 27, 2025
The Thomas Assembly Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
Operations
Radiance to Build $370 Million Secure Microchip Factory in Louisiana
Screenshot 2025 08 27 At 10 32 58 Am
Operations
Smart Ring Maker ŌURA Building Texas Factory to Support Pentagon Contract
Processed Dd243456 30 B5 404 C 979 B 33 F9 E07 Bdcff
Operations
Genentech Breaks Ground on Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 22, 2025
