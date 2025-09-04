SNT Selects Louisiana for First U.S. Consolidated Manufacturing Facility

The near $60 million investment will create 275 new jobs.

Sep 4, 2025
South Korea-based SNT Motiv and SNT Energy, the parent companies of SNT Global, announced a $59.4 million investment in a joint venture to establish their first U.S. consolidated manufacturing facility in Brusly, Louisiana.

The companies stated that the project would create a domestic supply chain for components used by U.S. defense, automotive, energy and process industries companies nationwide. 

SNT expects the facility to create 275 direct new jobs. Additionally, Louisiana Economic Development estimated that the project would result in another 418 indirect new jobs.

SNT plans to renovate a former Trinity Marine Products building in Brusly that has been vacant since 2015, with operations scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

While the Brusly site will be the companies’ first consolidated manufacturing facility in the U.S., SNT Energy is already the air coolers supplier for Bechtel’s work on Woodside Energy’s $17.5 billion LNG project in Calcasieu Parish. 

SNT Motiv will serve U.S. customers, including General Motors, while SNT Energy will supply Louisiana’s energy and process industries businesses along the state’s industrial corridor.

“We are excited to welcome SNT to West Baton Rouge Parish," West Baton Rouge President Jason Manola said. "Their investment strengthens our manufacturing and petrochemical equipment supplier base while creating new opportunities for our community,"

To win the project, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs program.

