Amkor Announces New Site for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Test Facility

Amkor Technology, Inc. announced revised plans for the location of its new semiconductor advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona.

The facility will be constructed on a 104-acre site within the Peoria Innovation Core, in north Peoria, Arizona. Peoria City Council unanimously approved a land swap and an amended development agreement, allowing Amkor to exchange its previously designated 56-acre parcel within the Five North at Vistancia community.

Amkor expects to begin production in early 2028.

"By securing this land, we are not only bringing a $2 billion investment and 2,000 new jobs to our community, but we are further solidifying the important role Peoria will play in strengthening America’s critical semiconductor supply chain," Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said.

Amkor has operated in Greater Phoenix since 1984. As part of Arizona's growing semiconductor ecosystem, Amkor will work with TSMC and other key semiconductor companies to provide advanced, high-volume manufacturing for industries such as computing, communications and automotive.