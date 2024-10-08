Southland Steel Fabricators Invests $25 Million to Add Production Space at Louisiana Facility

Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. announced it is investing $25 million to add 100,000 square feet of production space and acquire cutting-edge welding technology at its original facility in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana.

The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50% and double material processing capabilities as industrial mega-projects create surging demand for fabricated steel in Louisiana.

The company expects to create 80 direct new jobs over the next three years with an average annual salary of $60,000 while retaining 340 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 117 indirect new jobs for a total of 197 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

Southland Steel has been family owned and operated in Louisiana for more than 35 years. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years leading it to open a second fabrication facility in Amite in 2020. In July, the company’s subsidiary, Southland Industrial Coatings, announced it is establishing a new fireproofing facility in St. Landry Parish.

Construction and installation of new equipment at the facility located at 251 Greensburg St. is expected to begin by mid-2025 and continue through 2026.

To win the project in St. Helena Parish, LED offered Southland Steel a competitive incentives package including a $2.5 million reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for site development and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

