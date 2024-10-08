Southland Steel Fabricators Invests $25 Million to Add Production Space at Louisiana Facility

The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50% and double material processing.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 8, 2024
Led
Louisiana Economic Development

Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. announced it is investing $25 million to add 100,000 square feet of production space and acquire cutting-edge welding technology at its original facility in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana.

The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50% and double material processing capabilities as industrial mega-projects create surging demand for fabricated steel in Louisiana. 

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

The company expects to create 80 direct new jobs over the next three years with an average annual salary of $60,000 while retaining 340 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 117 indirect new jobs for a total of 197 potential new jobs in the Capital Region. 

Southland Steel has been family owned and operated in Louisiana for more than 35 years. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years leading it to open a second fabrication facility in Amite in 2020. In July, the company’s subsidiary, Southland Industrial Coatings, announced it is establishing a new fireproofing facility in St. Landry Parish. 

Construction and installation of new equipment at the facility located at 251 Greensburg St. is expected to begin by mid-2025 and continue through 2026. 

To win the project in St. Helena Parish, LED offered Southland Steel a competitive incentives package including a $2.5 million reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for site development and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 7, 2024
F Mda 550 07a 1500x1000
Troubleshooting Motors, Drives and Loads
October 8, 2024
Weld
FabTech '24 to Feature Emerging Leaders Program
October 8, 2024
Rail Thomson
High-Precision Electric Actuators Help Keep Trains Running Smoothly
October 8, 2024
Related Stories
Image 6409 Addition
Operations
Siemens Mobility Starts Rolling Stock Manufacturing in UK
Manufacturing
Operations
Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day
Longshoremen walk the picket line at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal during the first day of a dockworkers strike on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston.
Operations
Q&A: Why a Resumed Port Strike Could Push U.S. Manufacturers to the Edge
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 7, 2024
F Mda 550 07a 1500x1000
Operations
Troubleshooting Motors, Drives and Loads
When motor and drive systems fail, it can be difficult to determine what is causing the trouble.
October 8, 2024
Weld
Operations
FabTech '24 to Feature Emerging Leaders Program
Designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the manufacturing industry.
October 8, 2024
Rail Thomson
Operations
High-Precision Electric Actuators Help Keep Trains Running Smoothly
Allowing operators to adjust the grinding intensity and angle to match the contours of the track.
October 8, 2024
Ridgid Stem Day
Operations
Students Explore STEM’s Role in Manufacturing on RIDGID’s ‘We Love STEM Day’
Students participated in a variety of hands-on activities.
October 8, 2024
Fluke
Operations
Compact, Versatile iSee Mobile Thermal Camera
Able to be launched in one second and weighing just under an ounce, the iSee Camera is designed as an easier way to capture detailed thermal images.
October 7, 2024
Image 6409 Addition
Operations
Siemens Mobility Starts Rolling Stock Manufacturing in UK
Overall, the investment will create up to 700 new jobs.
October 7, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day
To give students and communities an inside look at modern manufacturing.
October 4, 2024
Yaskawa
Operations
Yaskawa, Fizyr Team Up on AI for Warehouses
This is a field in which AI based vision is crucial for robotic automation to be successful.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1398642008
Operations
Baxter Faces Challenges in Reopening Sterile Drug Manufacturing After Hurricane Helene Flooding
The company said it doesn't have a timeline for when operations will resume.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1271022615
Operations
Raytheon to Make Super Semiconductors for DARPA
The work could advance electronic warfare, like circuitry in hypersonic weapons.
October 4, 2024
The U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon.
Operations
U.S. Department of Defense's Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program Awards Three Companies a Combined $5.25M
The biomanufacturing solutions range from fuels and chemicals to food and medical supplies.
October 4, 2024
The crew of the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) march in formation during a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024.
Operations
BAE Systems Awarded $92 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Submarine Propulsors
BAE Systems will continue manufacturing complex, heavy submarine structures.
October 4, 2024
A 1978 Toyota model 42-3FGC20.
Operations
Oldest Operating Toyota Forklift Found in Burlington, Ontario
The model is known for its solid construction, efficient operation, and ease of maintenance.
October 3, 2024
Closed
Operations
Vishay Intertechnology to Close Three Facilities, Cut Direct Labor Positions
The discrete semiconductor manufacturer plans to close a Wisconsin facility in 2026.
October 3, 2024