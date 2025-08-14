Bodor Laser, a provider of fiber laser cutting technology, announced a $20 million investment to strengthen its U.S. presence and advance the next phase of regional growth.

The planned development follows the completion of the company's $200 million investment in its 2.7 million-square-foot global headquarters in China. Bodor now aims to accelerate localized investments to better integrate into the North American supply chain and deliver solutions to U.S. manufacturers.

Expanding the 100-Plus Local Service Team

As part of its $20 million investment, Bodor plans to expand its U.S. workforce, especially its service team. This expansion will add additional technical experts for on-site machine installation and maintenance, alongside customer support staff focused on training and remote troubleshooting.

Building a Strategic Technology and Service Center to Empower Local Industry

Bodor also plans to establish a Technology and Service Experience Center in the U.S., designed to serve multiple strategic functions. The center will feature an advanced research lab dedicated to laser cutting and welding technologies.

In addition to its R&D capabilities, the facility will offer live demonstrations and hands-on training, expand assembly capacity, accelerate delivery timelines and reduce logistics costs.

Strengthening Local Spare Parts Support Beyond 5-Year Warranty

Bodor also plans to expand its spare parts warehouse in the U.S., adding inventory, increasing storage capacity and improving fulfillment efficiency.

The company expects the expansion to reduce response times, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure rapid access to critical components nationwide.