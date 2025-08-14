Bodor Laser Committing $20 Million to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

The company hopes to better integrate into the North American supply chain.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 14, 2025
Bodor
Bodor Laser

Bodor Laser, a provider of fiber laser cutting technology, announced a $20 million investment to strengthen its U.S. presence and advance the next phase of regional growth.

The planned development follows the completion of the company's $200 million investment in its 2.7 million-square-foot global headquarters in China. Bodor now aims to accelerate localized investments to better integrate into the North American supply chain and deliver solutions to U.S. manufacturers.

Expanding the 100-Plus Local Service Team

As part of its $20 million investment, Bodor plans to expand its U.S. workforce, especially its service team. This expansion will add additional technical experts for on-site machine installation and maintenance, alongside customer support staff focused on training and remote troubleshooting.

Building a Strategic Technology and Service Center to Empower Local Industry

Bodor also plans to establish a Technology and Service Experience Center in the U.S., designed to serve multiple strategic functions. The center will feature an advanced research lab dedicated to laser cutting and welding technologies.

In addition to its R&D capabilities, the facility will offer live demonstrations and hands-on training, expand assembly capacity, accelerate delivery timelines and reduce logistics costs. 

Strengthening Local Spare Parts Support Beyond 5-Year Warranty

Bodor also plans to expand its spare parts warehouse in the U.S., adding inventory, increasing storage capacity and improving fulfillment efficiency.

The company expects the expansion to reduce response times, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure rapid access to critical components nationwide.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 14, 2025
Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina
ATI Grows Production Footprint With New Operation in South Carolina
August 14, 2025
Spartan Emergency Response Groundbreaking Ceremony.
Spartan Emergency Response Breaks Ground on $20 Million Facility Expansion
August 14, 2025
Bodor
Bodor Laser Committing $20 Million to Boost U.S. Manufacturing
August 14, 2025
Related Stories
Main entrance to the Commscope Corporate Center.
Operations
Amphenol to Acquire Connectivity, Cable Solutions Business from CommScope for $10.5B
Railway
Operations
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
Plastic items are seen next to an artwork by Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong, titled 'The Thinker's Burden', a 6-meter-tall sculptural remix of Rodin's iconic Thinker, created especially for the Plastics Treaty negotiations, on Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 before the second segment of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2).
Operations
New Draft of Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Wouldn't Limit Plastic Production
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 14, 2025
Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina
Operations
ATI Grows Production Footprint With New Operation in South Carolina
Operations are already underway at the new ATI facility.
August 14, 2025
Spartan Emergency Response Groundbreaking Ceremony.
Operations
Spartan Emergency Response Breaks Ground on $20 Million Facility Expansion
The investment seeks to increase production capacity by 40%.
August 14, 2025
Railway
Operations
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
Plastic items are seen next to an artwork by Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong, titled 'The Thinker's Burden', a 6-meter-tall sculptural remix of Rodin's iconic Thinker, created especially for the Plastics Treaty negotiations, on Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 before the second segment of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2).
Operations
New Draft of Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Wouldn't Limit Plastic Production
It would not address chemicals used in plastic products either.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Operations
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
A Ford vehicle is shown on the assembly line at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Operations
U.S. Producer Prices Surge in July as Tariffs Push Costs Higher
The numbers were much higher than economists had expected.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 2175801616
Operations
AbbVie Says It Will Invest $195M in U.S. Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing
The new North Chicago API facility will expand AbbVie's chemical synthesis capabilities.
August 13, 2025
Pictured, from left, Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber; Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; Vipul Mathur, managing director and CEO of Welspun Corp; Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald; and Clay McGeorge, chair of the Little Rock Port Authority's Board of Directors.
Operations
Welspun Tubular to Invest $150 Million in New Arkansas Pipe Mill
The company expects the expansion to create 300 new jobs.
August 13, 2025
A scavenger sorts out plastic waste at a dumpsite on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, Aug 11, 2025.
Operations
One of the World's Most Polluted Cities Has Banned Single-Use Plastics
But it's not so easy.
August 13, 2025
In this April 21, 2008 file photo, Hanes underwear is seen on display at a store in Charlotte, N.C.
Operations
Canada's Gildan Activewear Buying HanesBrands for $2.2 Billion
HanesBrands hasn't turned an annual profit since 2021.
August 13, 2025
Pistol
Operations
Vudoo Gun Works Moves from Utah to Oklahoma
The company expects the $8.1 million investment to create 60 jobs.
August 13, 2025
A General Electric washer sits inside a retailer, Sept. 15, 2023, in Marietta, Ga.
Operations
GE Appliances Shifts More Production to U.S. as Part of $3 Billion Investment
The company will shift production from China and Mexico, and add over 1,000 jobs across five states.
August 13, 2025
Ep400
Operations
Sana Biotech Bails on Factory in Old AT&T Call Center
The company has faced some troubles, but has shown incredible promise.
August 12, 2025
The Eastman Kodak Company world headquarters is visible in Rochester, New York, on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Operations
Kodak Cautions There's 'Substantial Doubt' About its Ability to Stay in Business
The company is more than 130 years old.
August 12, 2025