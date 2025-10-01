Underwood Ammo's New Manufacturing Facility to Create 120 Jobs

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that ammunition maker Underwood Ammo plans to build a $41 million manufacturing facility near Savannah. The company expects the project to create 120 new jobs.

Based in the U.S., Underwood Ammo produces handgun and rifle ammunition for hunting and self-defense.

Underwood Ammo will build its new manufacturing and assembly facility at the Savannah Portside International Park, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026. The company plans to begin hiring for positions in operations, maintenance and assembly in 2027.