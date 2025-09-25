JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill to Open $50M Facility in Maryland

JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC plans to open a 200,000-square-foot pipe pile fabrication center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Maryland. The company expects the $50 million project to create approximately 150 jobs.

The facility will convert international and domestic steel plates and coils into specialized structural steel, which will support critical infrastructure throughout the U.S. The new site’s proximity to breakbulk facilities and marine infrastructure through the Port of Baltimore will enhance the ability to reach a wider variety of customers and projects.



The move by JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC, a partnership between JD Fields & Company and its affiliated Turkish manufacturing company HDM Steel Pip, marks the company’s first expansion to the East Coast from their headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Scheduled to begin operations in early 2027, the new fabrication center will be located on a 13-acre site within the southeast portion of Tradepoint Atlantic’s Sparrows Point peninsula.



To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $1 million conditional loan. By choosing to expand in Maryland, JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC will be eligible for up to $750,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits based on the number of new full-time jobs created in the region. Additionally, Baltimore County will provide a $100,000 conditional loan to support facility expenses.