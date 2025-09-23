Israeli Firearms Maker Moving U.S. Headquarters to Tennessee

Firearms manufacturer IWI U.S., Inc., the American subsidiary of Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), announced that it will relocate its headquarters and all major operations from Pennsylvania to Andersonville, Tennessee.

The company expects the $15.7 million project to create 72 jobs, as well as increase its manufacturing capacity and ability to design and develop new technology for firearms.

"This move enables us to expand our operations, enhance production capabilities and create new opportunities for growth and collaboration," IWI U.S. CEO Casey Flack said.

Founded in 2012, IWI U.S. specializes in manufacturing firearms for the commercial, law enforcement and government markets.

The company operates under the SK Group, a collection of global defense and security companies that includes IWI, aiming solutions maker Meprolight, imaging systems developer Camero, shipbuilder Israel Shipyards, periscope manufacturer Uni-scope and military special-use vehicle producer ELVO.