Woodward Picks South Carolina for $200M Manufacturing Site

The company expects the 300,000-square-foot facility to create approximately 275 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 18, 2025
A rendering of Woodward's planned manufacturing site in South Carolina.
Woodward, Inc.

Woodward, Inc., a provider of energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial markets, announced plans to build a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina. 

The company expects to begin operations at the site in 2027, with plans to progressively scale production and conduct hiring in subsequent years. The facility will produce servo-hydraulic actuation systems, a critical component in aircraft flight control. 

Woodward noted that it would initially dedicate the factory's capacity to making spoiler actuation for the Airbus A350. These control systems are mounted on the upper surface of aircraft wings and play a key role in managing lift and enhancing flight performance and safety. 

The company expects the facility to create approximately 275 jobs in manufacturing, engineering and business operations, with potential for workforce expansion.

“Beyond supporting the Airbus A350, this facility positions us to extend our hydraulic flight control design and industrialization expertise to additional applications as well as other commercial aircraft manufacturers," Woodward CEO and Chairman Chip Blankenship said.

Woodward selected South Carolina after a nationwide search. State, county and local economic development organizations plan to support the investment with an incentive package, including a $1.75 million grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

