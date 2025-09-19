Northrop Grumman Opens Access to U.S. Semiconductor Facilities

Northrop Grumman is one of few defense companies who can package chips within the U.S.

Design & Development Today Staff
Sep 19, 2025
Northrop Grumman’s microchips serve dual-use purposes, supporting both the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and commercial applications at scale.
Northrop Grumman’s microchips serve dual-use purposes, supporting both the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and commercial applications at scale.
Northrop Grumman

BALTIMORE, Md. – Northrop Grumman’s Microelectronics Center is now open for external aerospace and defense companies to access the company’s three U.S. government-accredited semiconductor manufacturing facilities. This decision expands the secure production of defense microelectronics on U.S. soil.

The open-access business model allows:

  • External entities, including commercial businesses, aerospace and defense companies, the U.S. Government, academia, federally funded research and development centers and others, to design, manufacture, package and test microelectronics domestically for commercial and defense applications.
  • Access to end-to-end U.S.-based advanced packaging facilities with reliable semiconductor design, post-processing, assembly and test for current and future generation technologies.
  • Purchase of Northrop Grumman-produced semiconductor products and components via an online storefront.

Vern Boyle, vice president of the Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center, said, “By opening our defense-grade manufacturing facilities to partners, Northrop Grumman is expanding and strengthening the resilience of America's semiconductor industry and supply chain. We are providing partners with unprecedented access to design and develop domestic chips as well as the ability to directly purchase from us, enhancing collaboration across the broader defense industrial base.”

Northrop Grumman's Microelectronics Center is comprised of three manufacturing facilities – two U.S. government-accredited semiconductor foundries in California and Maryland and an advanced packaging facility in Florida.

Its advanced packaging facility is capable of 100mm-300mm wafer bumping, probing, and dicing, which allows multiple smaller, specialized chips to be combined into a single, more powerful electronics package. Unlike traditional methods that place multiple chips side-by-side into a system, advanced packaging integrates multiple specialized chips together with high-density connections into a 3D chip stack.

According to industry research, 98% of advanced packaging needs are sent offshore, which poses a risk to threats from global impacts. Northrop Grumman is one of few defense companies who can package chips within the U.S.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 17, 2025
MK Bashar, right, test drives an electric tractor as Ben Phillips, left, watches Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, during a demonstration in East Lansing, Mich.
Will Electric Tractors Gain Traction? At Pilot Event for Farmers, Researchers See Possibilities
September 19, 2025
Appleton's Flexible Couplings.
Appleton Flexible Couplings for Vibration, Movement-Prone Areas
September 18, 2025
Laserax UV Laser solution.
Laserax Expands Portfolio with UV Laser Product Line
September 18, 2025
Related Stories
MK Bashar, right, test drives an electric tractor as Ben Phillips, left, watches Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, during a demonstration in East Lansing, Mich.
Operations
Will Electric Tractors Gain Traction? At Pilot Event for Farmers, Researchers See Possibilities
A rendering of Woodward's planned manufacturing site in South Carolina.
Operations
Woodward Picks South Carolina for $200M Manufacturing Site
The exterior of the Eli Lilly and Company headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 13, 2024.
Operations
Eli Lilly Plans $5 Billion Factory to Make Cancer Meds in Virginia
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 17, 2025
Appleton's Flexible Couplings.
Operations
Appleton Flexible Couplings for Vibration, Movement-Prone Areas
Modest ‘give’ allowed by these couplings simplifies installation and alignment.
September 18, 2025
Laserax UV Laser solution.
Operations
Laserax Expands Portfolio with UV Laser Product Line
With class 1 safety certification, operators can expect protection and regulatory compliance.
September 18, 2025
A rendering of Woodward's planned manufacturing site in South Carolina.
Operations
Woodward Picks South Carolina for $200M Manufacturing Site
The company expects the 300,000-square-foot facility to create approximately 275 jobs.
September 18, 2025
The exterior of the Eli Lilly and Company headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 13, 2024.
Operations
Eli Lilly Plans $5 Billion Factory to Make Cancer Meds in Virginia
This is a significant expansion beyond the company's original plans.
September 18, 2025
Sales
Operations
SugarCRM Helps Chemical Manufacturer Align Global Sales, Marketing Operations
CHT faced managing regulatory requirements, rising energy and material costs and price pressure.
September 17, 2025
Sonair
Operations
Sonair Accelerating Rollout of 3D Ultrasonic Sensor for Robots
The need for safe human-machine collaboration is growing fast.
September 17, 2025
I Stock 1396614976
Operations
J&J Says It Will Spend $2B to Expand Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing in U.S.
The company plans to soon share plans for additional U.S. factories.
September 17, 2025
CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at the Mandarin Oriental Qianmen after attending the third China International Supply Chain Expo, in Beijing, July 16, 2025.
Operations
Nvidia CEO Huang Says He's Disappointed by China Chip Curbs
Beijing regulators also targeted the company, accusing it of antitrust breaches.
September 17, 2025
Technology Wheel
Operations
Why Manufacturers Should Look Closer at Federal Innovation
Tariffs, tax changes and supply chain disruptions are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they innovate.
September 16, 2025
9704
Operations
Regional Manufacturing: The Future of a Resilient Industry
Regional manufacturing can be competitive secret weapon to break free from global supply chains.
September 16, 2025
Digital ventilation architectural.
Operations
Functional Material Design Strategies for Industrial Ventilation Systems
Thoughtful selection future-proofs systems against changing facility needs.
September 16, 2025
Satellite
Operations
How Satellite Imagery Drives Manufacturing Innovation
Satellite imagery presents opportunities for manufacturers to enhance infrastructure integrity.
September 16, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Operations
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.
September 15, 2025
Lengths of glass move down a quality control line during a tour of Corning's iPhone glass manufacturing facility Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Harrodsburg, Ky.
Operations
Apple Deepens Ties to Kentucky Plant That Makes Cover Glass for iPhone, Apple Watch
The specialty glass maker says it plans to triple production capacity, increasing workforce by 50%.
September 15, 2025