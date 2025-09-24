Central States Opens New Metal Manufacturing Plant in Utah

The company expects the 100,000-square-foot facility to create 90 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 24, 2025
Tooele Interior 5
Central States Inc.

Central States Inc., a manufacturer of metal building products, announced the opening of a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Peterson Industrial Depot in Toole, Utah. 

The multi-million-dollar plant serves as Central States’ 13th manufacturing facility and its westernmost location to date. The company expects it to create more than 90 jobs.

The site will manufacture a variety of residential and commercial roof and wall panels in a variety of gauges, a wide selection of accompanying trim and structural purlin. It will also produce the Alpha Framing System, a proprietary framing system offered through Central States' Elevate Structures.

This manufacturing expansion supports Central States’ pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) business, as well as its roofing and siding, post-frame, self storage, living spaces and metal components operations. 

The Tooele location marks Central States' second new facility this year, following the launch of a frame and structural steel plant in Springdale, Arkansas in August.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
September 19, 2025
Eli Lilly Manufacturing Facility Generation Park Texas
Eli Lilly Building $6.5B Pharmaceutical Ingredient Factory in Texas
September 24, 2025
Coxreels
Improved Options for the Vacuum Series Reel
September 23, 2025
Spraying Sys
JXM Air Atomizing Nozzles
September 23, 2025
Related Stories
Eli Lilly Manufacturing Facility Generation Park Texas
Operations
Eli Lilly Building $6.5B Pharmaceutical Ingredient Factory in Texas
Iwi Logo Regular Rgb Red Blue 1000px
Operations
Israeli Firearms Maker Moving U.S. Headquarters to Tennessee
I Stock 1387067348
Operations
Tesla Faces Lawsuit After Factory Worker Knocked Out by Robot
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 19, 2025
Coxreels
Operations
Improved Options for the Vacuum Series Reel
The swivel also includes hidden improvements via an enhanced O-ring sealing system for greater vacuum consistency and performance.
September 23, 2025
Spraying Sys
Operations
JXM Air Atomizing Nozzles
These deliver precise spray control and rapid-release maintenance.
September 23, 2025
Jaeco Sized
Operations
Inline Check Valves for High-Viscosity Applications
These valves ensure reliable performance, even with viscous media.
September 23, 2025
Migatron
Operations
Intrinsically Safe Ultrasonic Sensor
Achieve precise measurements in explosive atmospheres and hazardous areas without costly downtime.
September 23, 2025
Creform
Operations
Mobile Supermarket Flow Rack Ideal for Assembly, WIP
It allows for quick material replenishment and fast access to parts, is scalable and can be expanded.
September 23, 2025
Iwi Logo Regular Rgb Red Blue 1000px
Operations
Israeli Firearms Maker Moving U.S. Headquarters to Tennessee
The company expects the $15.7 million project to create 72 jobs.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 1387067348
Operations
Tesla Faces Lawsuit After Factory Worker Knocked Out by Robot
He was hit with "the force of an approximately 8,000-pound counterbalance weight.”
September 23, 2025
In an aerial view, the Buffalo Trace Distillery is seen on Sept. 16, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky.
Operations
Kentucky Distillery Bounces Back from Flood
After enlisting hundreds of workers for cleanup, its operations are back to normal after five months.
September 23, 2025
A rendering of the new Owens Corning shingle plant in Prattville, Alabama.
Operations
Owens Corning Plant Will Make 6 Million Squares of Laminate Shingles Per Year in Alabama
The facility will create nearly 100 jobs.
September 22, 2025
Rolls of finished steel are seen at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Granite City, Ill.
Operations
U.S. Steel Changes Course, Will Keep Processing Raw Steel at Granite City Plant in Illinois
The steelworkers union accused the company of trying to "wiggle out" of commitments.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 153803529
Operations
Tips for Discrete Manufacturers: How to Navigate Evolving Compliance Mandates
Unlock the secret to turning complex compliance into a competitive manufacturing advantage.
September 19, 2025
I Stock 2030245538
Operations
Understanding the Growth Insanity Cycle
How to escape the recurring loop of well-intentioned but misaligned efforts that fail to produce sustainable momentum for manufacturers.
September 19, 2025
Procense has designed an AI-native manufacturing platform the automates process optimization, adapts to each facility’s unique workflows, and replaces manual configuration with intelligent software agents.
Operations
Process Manufacturing for the 21st Century
How cutting-edge technology is transforming process manufacturing, solving key challenges with AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions for improved efficiency.
September 19, 2025
Northrop Grumman’s microchips serve dual-use purposes, supporting both the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and commercial applications at scale.
Operations
Northrop Grumman Opens Access to U.S. Semiconductor Facilities
Northrop Grumman is one of few defense companies who can package chips within the U.S.
September 19, 2025