Central States Opens New Metal Manufacturing Plant in Utah

Central States Inc., a manufacturer of metal building products, announced the opening of a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Peterson Industrial Depot in Toole, Utah.

The multi-million-dollar plant serves as Central States’ 13th manufacturing facility and its westernmost location to date. The company expects it to create more than 90 jobs.

The site will manufacture a variety of residential and commercial roof and wall panels in a variety of gauges, a wide selection of accompanying trim and structural purlin. It will also produce the Alpha Framing System, a proprietary framing system offered through Central States' Elevate Structures.

This manufacturing expansion supports Central States’ pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) business, as well as its roofing and siding, post-frame, self storage, living spaces and metal components operations.

The Tooele location marks Central States' second new facility this year, following the launch of a frame and structural steel plant in Springdale, Arkansas in August.