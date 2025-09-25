Fujifilm Biotechnologies Opens $3.2B Manufacturing Site in North Carolina

Fujifilm Biotechnologies announced the opening of its $3.2 billion manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The company opened the first phase of the planned facility with a capacity of 8 x 20,000-liter mammalian cell culture bioreactors to encompass drug product and drug substance manufacturing, while adding finished goods capabilities in 2026.

Fujifilm expects the second phase expansion to double capacity with an additional 8 x 20,000-liter bioreactors for a total of 16 bioreactors.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein stated that the overall project would create 1,400 jobs by 2031 and grow the state's economy by $4.7 billion over the next decade. The new facility currently employs over 680 workers and is on track to reach 750 employees by the end of the year.

"This site bridges a critical gap in supply," Fujifilm Biotechnologies CEO and President Lars Petersen said. With the world’s aging population driving a surge in chronic diseases, it’s vital to keep pace with the demand for life-changing medicines.”

By applying its kojoXTM modular facility design approach, the company reportedly reduced design time by 70%, creating a near-replica of its existing commercial-scale site in Denmark.

"Today’s opening allows Johnson & Johnson to further expand our U.S. manufacturing capacity to bring our growing portfolio of transformational medicines to patients,” J&J CEO and Chairman Joaquin Duato said.

Fujifilm stated that 100% of carbon emissions from electrical consumption at the Holly Springs site will be offset through the purchase of renewable energy certificates via a virtual power purchase agreement. These achievements will contribute to Fujifilm’s overarching Sustainable Value Plan’s objective to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of fiscal year 2040.