Thieves Steal $1M Worth in Craft Whiskey from Washington Distillery

Whiskey aficionados are wondering if and where the coveted bottles might turn up.

Rebecca Boone
Sep 29, 2025
This undated photo provided by Westland Distillery shows a rackhouse at Westland Distillery in Burlington, Wash.
This undated photo provided by Westland Distillery shows a rackhouse at Westland Distillery in Burlington, Wash.
Westland Distillery via AP

Thieves who made off with 12,000 bottles of craft whiskey in a rare U.S. liquor heist this summer did more than just snag nearly $1 million worth of product -- they also spirited away nearly half the stock of a single malt distillers had worked for more than a decade to make.

Now the Skagit Valley Sheriff's Office is investigating, and whiskey aficionados are wondering if — and where — the coveted bottles of Westland Distillery's first 10-year Garryana whiskey might turn up.

The bottles disappeared July 31, when someone in a freight truck showed up at Westland Distillery's warehouse in Burlington, Washington, holding the paperwork that purportedly gave them the right to pick up a shipment of Westland single malt, Watchpost blended, and Garryana whiskies bound for New Jersey.

But the bottles never arrived at their intended destination, and the "sophisticated, fraudulent carrier scheme" was discovered a week later, said Jason Moore, the managing director of the Seattle-based distillery.

The 10th anniversary edition bottles of Garryana are irreplaceable, said Moore.

"This is an unfortunate and pretty extraordinary situation," said Moore.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press.

It could be difficult to sell the stolen goods, said Mark Gillespie, the host of the WhiskyCast podcast who has published more than 3,800 tasting notes for different whiskey varieties.

"It's going to be really hard for whoever took this to actually get this onto the market, because what they took was so rare that everybody knows about it," Gillespie said. "We see these thefts occasionally in Scotland, where thieves will steal a trailer full of whiskey — and it usually ends up in Russia."

But getting 12,000 bottles out of the U.S. could be difficult because the bottles are rare and recognizable, and flipping them in the U.S. may be tough because of the nation's three-tier system for alcohol sales. Distilleries generally have to sell liquor to distributors or wholesalers, who then sell to retailers and restaurants and bars. Selling alcohol on the secondary market — such as when individuals buy up popular bottles and then resell them for a profit — is generally illegal.

That's not true in much of Europe, where auction houses and other businesses specialize in secondary market sales.

"The providence of the Garryana is important because it's their first 10-year-old whiskey," Gillespie said. "Basically, age statements state how old the whiskey is, and in this country you have a lot of craft distilleries that aren't quite 10 years old. So for a craft distillery to be able to release a 10-year-old is an accomplishment."

Westland focuses on single-malt whiskeys, a style of liquor made from barley, similar to a Scotch whiskey. But Moore says Westland has worked hard to capture the terroir of the Pacific Northwest inside each bottle, using locally produced grains, peat harvested from an Olympic peninsula bog and a specific type of yeast selected to bring out the regional flavors.

That's what makes the Garryana special, he said — it's aged in casks made from the Quercus garryana oak tree, which grows primarily in the Pacific Northwest.

The limited-edition whiskey regularly wins awards, said Gillespie, and the 2023 edition was named the third best whiskey in the world by Whisky Advocate magazine. The Garryana sells out every year, Gillespie said, and with 3,000 of this year's 7,500-bottle release gone, the price on the secondary market will be driven up.

Moore said the company has taken additional steps to protect its supply chain, and right now they are focusing on serving customers instead of the investigation.

"What happens from there is outside of our control, and we get excited about sharing our whiskey and engaging with the supporters we have," Moore said. "This is an extremely rare thing, and while it's a setback, we're confident that we're going to get to share this whiskey. We're proud to make something people enjoy."

Losing $1 million in stock would put a lot of distilleries out of business, but Gillespie said he expects Westland to make it through the loss, in part because it was acquired by the Paris-based Remy Cointreau Group in 2016. Still, he has some advice for people eager to get a taste of Westland's products: Stick to the legal supply chains.

"If somebody tries to offer you a case of Westland whiskey right now, I'd call the cops," Gillespie said.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
September 19, 2025
This undated photo provided by Westland Distillery shows a rackhouse at Westland Distillery in Burlington, Wash.
Thieves Steal $1M Worth in Craft Whiskey from Washington Distillery
September 29, 2025
I Stock 1401241138
Amgen Announces $650M Expansion of U.S. Manufacturing
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1310166265
Northrop Grumman Opens New Factory to Expand Missile Making in West Virginia
September 26, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1401241138
Operations
Amgen Announces $650M Expansion of U.S. Manufacturing
I Stock 1310166265
Operations
Northrop Grumman Opens New Factory to Expand Missile Making in West Virginia
I Stock 1224034141
Operations
Why Predicting Tariffs Is a Dead End, and What to Do Instead
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 19, 2025
I Stock 1401241138
Operations
Amgen Announces $650M Expansion of U.S. Manufacturing
The company said it expects to create 750 new jobs.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1310166265
Operations
Northrop Grumman Opens New Factory to Expand Missile Making in West Virginia
The plant will help deliver 300 strike missiles per year.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1224034141
Operations
Why Predicting Tariffs Is a Dead End, and What to Do Instead
Tariffs and trade policy shifts are unpredictable and costly.
September 26, 2025
Anheuser-Busch brewery, St. Louis, Oct. 2022.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Says It Once Again Makes Best-Selling Beer in the U.S.
But it’s not the company’s former top-seller.
September 26, 2025
Industry stakeholders gather at OpTech 2024.
Operations
OpTech 2025 Aims to Bring Innovation to Supply Chain Operations
The event's thought leadership will focus on how to become stronger and more agile.
September 26, 2025
Field tests with the Tumbleweed Science Testbed in a quarry in Maastricht in April 2025.
Operations
This Tumbleweed Rover Could Transform Low-Cost Mars Exploration Tech
Imagine a swarm of spherical rovers, blown by the wind, exploring the Red Planet.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1634647849
Operations
Why Aren't Companies Speeding Up Investment?
A new theory offers an answer to an economic paradox.
September 26, 2025
Jd Fields
Operations
JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill to Open $50M Facility in Maryland
The company expects the 200,000-square-foot project to create approximately 150 jobs.
September 25, 2025
(Left to right) Jordan Ulrich, Laurie Braxton, Lars Petersen, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, Toshihisa Iida, State Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, Austin Rogers
Operations
Fujifilm Biotechnologies Opens $3.2B Manufacturing Site in North Carolina
The company expects the project to create 1,400 jobs by 2031.
September 25, 2025
The submersible unmanned vessel (SUV), 'Blue Whale,' serves as the core observation node within the Intelligent Swift Ocean Observing System (ISOOS), funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Operations
World's First Submersible Unmanned Vessel, the Blue Whale, Launches
The Blue Whale will improve measurement of in situ cyclone data while eliminating risks to human life.
September 25, 2025
I Stock 2165835746
Operations
Distillery Reportedly Flushed 5,000 Bottles of Expensive Whisky
The company denied any wrongdoing but an investigation is underway.
September 25, 2025
Rolls of finished steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility Granite City, Ill., June 28, 2018.
Operations
White House Says It Blocked U.S. Steel's Decision to Stop Processing at Illinois Plant
Granite City Works is protected under provisions of a national security agreement through 2027.
September 25, 2025
Tooele Interior 5
Operations
Central States Opens New Metal Manufacturing Plant in Utah
The company expects the 100,000-square-foot facility to create 90 jobs.
September 24, 2025
Eli Lilly Manufacturing Facility Generation Park Texas
Operations
Eli Lilly Building $6.5B Pharmaceutical Ingredient Factory in Texas
It's expected to create 615 new jobs.
September 24, 2025