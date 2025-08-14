Progress Rail, a provider of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions, announced plans to expand in Kansas City. The company expects the multi-million dollar investment, which will convert a production facility into a re-manufacturing facility, to create 85 jobs.

Progress Rail stated that the newly converted facility would re-manufacture railcar wheelsets and bearings. The company expects to begin hiring in September.

"Our investment in this facility and the local community demonstrates the overall depth of the railroad business in Kansas City and Progress Rail’s commitment to keep our customers rolling with quality freight car parts and services,” Executive Vice President of Freight Car Services Greg Dalpe said.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. provides a suite of rail solutions, including advanced EMD locomotives and engines, trackwork, fasteners and signaling systems. The company also delivers specialized services for locomotives and freight cars, aftermarket parts and recycling operations.

Additionally, Progress Rail offers multiple rail technologies like data analytics, train automation, operational optimization, connected asset management, predictive maintenance, asset protection and tracking and yard planning tools.

Progress Rail plans to utilize the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company may also receive assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development.