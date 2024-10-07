Siemens Mobility Starts Rolling Stock Manufacturing in UK

Overall, the investment will create up to 700 new jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 7, 2024
Image 6409 Addition
Siemens Mobility

Following an investment of up to $252.5 million, Siemens Mobility is opening its Train Manufacturing Facility as a key part of its new Goole Rail Village in the United Kingdom.

London Underground’s new Piccadilly line trains will be assembled at the factory in Goole before they start entering passenger service from 2025, helping Transport for London (TfL) transform rail travel across the UK’s capital. Overall, Siemens Mobility’s investment in the region will create up to 700 new jobs and an additional 1,700 supply chain opportunities by 2030.

Alongside the opening, Siemens Mobility announced an additional investment of up to $54.9 million in a state-of-the-art new facility in Goole to assemble and overhaul bogies for trains.

The new Bogie Assembly and Service Center will incorporate and expand Siemens Mobility’s current capabilities to overhaul bogies from UK trains, including the 3,224 strong fleet of vehicles (572 trains) it maintains in the UK, and will also include new production lines for assembling bogies for new trains, a first for Siemens in the UK. This new investment will secure around 100 existing jobs and create up to a further 200. It is due to be operational towards the end of 2026.

The Goole Rail Village consists of the Train Manufacturing Facility which assembles and commissions trains, the Components Facility where Siemens maintains gearboxes, traction motors and other parts for train and tram fleets, the Logistics Center warehousing facility and the Rail Accelerator and Innovation Solutions hub for Enterprise (RaisE) business center, all of which will now be joined by the Bogie Assembly and Service Center.    

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2024
Image 6409 Addition
Siemens Mobility Starts Rolling Stock Manufacturing in UK
October 7, 2024
Manufacturing
Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day
October 4, 2024
Yaskawa
Yaskawa, Fizyr Team Up on AI for Warehouses
October 4, 2024
Related Stories
Manufacturing
Operations
Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day
Longshoremen walk the picket line at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal during the first day of a dockworkers strike on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston.
Operations
Q&A: Why a Resumed Port Strike Could Push U.S. Manufacturers to the Edge
Closed
Operations
Vishay Intertechnology to Close Three Facilities, Cut Direct Labor Positions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 26, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day
To give students and communities an inside look at modern manufacturing.
October 4, 2024
Yaskawa
Operations
Yaskawa, Fizyr Team Up on AI for Warehouses
This is a field in which AI based vision is crucial for robotic automation to be successful.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1398642008
Operations
Baxter Faces Challenges in Reopening Sterile Drug Manufacturing After Hurricane Helene Flooding
The company said it doesn't have a timeline for when operations will resume.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1271022615
Operations
Raytheon to Make Super Semiconductors for DARPA
The work could advance electronic warfare, like circuitry in hypersonic weapons.
October 4, 2024
The U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon.
Operations
U.S. Department of Defense's Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program Awards Three Companies a Combined $5.25M
The biomanufacturing solutions range from fuels and chemicals to food and medical supplies.
October 4, 2024
The crew of the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) march in formation during a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024.
Operations
BAE Systems Awarded $92 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Submarine Propulsors
BAE Systems will continue manufacturing complex, heavy submarine structures.
October 4, 2024
A 1978 Toyota model 42-3FGC20.
Operations
Oldest Operating Toyota Forklift Found in Burlington, Ontario
The model is known for its solid construction, efficient operation, and ease of maintenance.
October 3, 2024
Closed
Operations
Vishay Intertechnology to Close Three Facilities, Cut Direct Labor Positions
The discrete semiconductor manufacturer plans to close a Wisconsin facility in 2026.
October 3, 2024
Untitled Design (94)
Operations
Mart Frozen Foods Opens $65M Idaho Plant
The facility produces fully baked frozen Idaho potatoes.
October 3, 2024
Weaving craftsman Shigeru Uchida examines the evenness of the fabric being woven by the old power looms at Momotaro Jeans in Kojima, Okayama prefecture, Japan, on Sept. 4, 2024.
Operations
This Japanese Town Is Home to 40 Jeans Manufacturers, Stores
Even the main road is named Jeans Street.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 45 20 Pm
Operations
Milwaukee Tool Opens Mississippi Manufacturing Facility
The factory is the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing facility to date.
October 2, 2024
Elected officials and local dignitaries joined Pratt & Whitney on October 1 to celebrate the grand opening of the business’s new 845,000-square-foot facility in Oklahoma City, which is now the business’s largest military engines field location in the world. From L-R: Keith Coleman, Oklahoma Alliance for Economic Development; Greg Treacy, vice president of Pratt & Whitney in Oklahoma City; Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engines business; Representative Tom Cole; Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell; Councilman Todd Stone Congresswoman Stephanie Bice and Christie Gillenwater, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.
Operations
Pratt & Whitney Opens its Largest Military Engines Facility in Oklahoma City
This investment will create an additional 100 full-time jobs over the next five years.
October 2, 2024
Aerial View Id Ddd37fd446ae Copy
Operations
Eli Lilly Building $4.5B Pharmaceutical Factory in Indiana
The Medicine Foundry will allow Lilly to further develop solutions to optimize manufacturing processes.
October 2, 2024
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler wears custom Nike Air Jordan cleats in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 5, 2024, in Atlanta.
Operations
Nike Slumps as Demand Slows
Analysts have said the company has lost its focus on coming up with cool products.
October 2, 2024