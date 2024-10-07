Siemens Mobility Starts Rolling Stock Manufacturing in UK

Following an investment of up to $252.5 million, Siemens Mobility is opening its Train Manufacturing Facility as a key part of its new Goole Rail Village in the United Kingdom.

London Underground’s new Piccadilly line trains will be assembled at the factory in Goole before they start entering passenger service from 2025, helping Transport for London (TfL) transform rail travel across the UK’s capital. Overall, Siemens Mobility’s investment in the region will create up to 700 new jobs and an additional 1,700 supply chain opportunities by 2030.

Alongside the opening, Siemens Mobility announced an additional investment of up to $54.9 million in a state-of-the-art new facility in Goole to assemble and overhaul bogies for trains.

The new Bogie Assembly and Service Center will incorporate and expand Siemens Mobility’s current capabilities to overhaul bogies from UK trains, including the 3,224 strong fleet of vehicles (572 trains) it maintains in the UK, and will also include new production lines for assembling bogies for new trains, a first for Siemens in the UK. This new investment will secure around 100 existing jobs and create up to a further 200. It is due to be operational towards the end of 2026.

The Goole Rail Village consists of the Train Manufacturing Facility which assembles and commissions trains, the Components Facility where Siemens maintains gearboxes, traction motors and other parts for train and tram fleets, the Logistics Center warehousing facility and the Rail Accelerator and Innovation Solutions hub for Enterprise (RaisE) business center, all of which will now be joined by the Bogie Assembly and Service Center.