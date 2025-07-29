Great Day Improvements, a direct-to-consumer provider and manufacturer of home improvement products, intends to expand operations in Ohio and create 995 jobs over the next five years.

The company plans to grow in northeast and southwest Ohio, adding 583 jobs near Cincinnati and 412 jobs near Cleveland.

The southwest expansion in Sharonville looks to increase manufacturing capacity and provide an ideal location for nationwide distribution. In the northeast, Great Day plans to add over 200 jobs to its new 247,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Walton Hills.

The expansion will also impact Great Day’s Enterprise Campus in Twinsburg and add jobs to its operations in Bedford Heights.

The announcement follows a tax credit approval by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. JobsOhio also plans to support the project, which will be made public after a final agreement.

Great Day Improvements brands Patio Enclosures, Stanek Windows, Champion Windows, Universal Windows Direct and The Bath Authority are all headquartered in Ohio. Other brands, including Leafguard and Apex Energy Solutions, both serve Ohio customers.