Union Pacific Railroad, MI and NAM Celebrate Manufacturing Day

To give students and communities an inside look at modern manufacturing.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 4, 2024
Manufacturing
iStock.com/shironosov

On October 4, Union Pacific Railroad, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute celebrated Manufacturing Day, a national day focused on fostering an in-depth understanding of the rewarding and high-paying careers available in modern manufacturing.

With hundreds of thousands of jobs available in the sector, Manufacturing Day brings companies and others together to build excitement for careers in the industry. 

“National Manufacturing Day puts the spotlight on modern manufacturing, allowing us to change the narrative and perception about the careers available today,” MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee said. “Too many people are unaware of the incredible opportunities for meaningful, well-paying careers in this innovative industry. This is only the beginning. That’s why we’re working year-round to engage the future of our workforce, America’s students and young people, to show them what’s available today in their own backyards.”

