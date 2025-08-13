Pictured, from left, Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber; Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; Vipul Mathur, managing director and CEO of Welspun Corp; Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald; and Clay McGeorge, chair of the Little Rock Port Authority's Board of Directors.

Welspun Tubular LLC plans to investment $150 million to establish a new Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe mill and coating facility at its existing site in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company expects the expansion to create 300 new jobs.

“With this expansion, Welspun will be the only facility in the United States capable of manufacturing line pipes ranging from 6 inches to 56 inches, meeting the complete specifications required for both the oil and gas and infrastructure sectors," Welspun World Chairman B.K. Goenka said.

Welspun stated that the new LSAW facility would enhance its capability to serve diverse sectors, including oil and gas, carbon capture, LNG export and hydrogen pipelines.

The development marks Welspun Tubular’s second major announcement in Arkansas in as many years.

In October 2024, the company revealed plans to invest $100 million to expand and upgrade its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock. The company expects to complete the expansion by early 2026 and create 175 jobs.

The company began operating in Little Rock in 2007.