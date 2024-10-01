NAM Calls on Biden to Invoke Taft-Hartley Act to Stop Port Strike

U.S. Dockworkers began striking after the expiration of a contract between the ports and approximately 45,000 International Longshoremen's Association members, affecting 36 ports from Maine to Texas.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net

The union is seeking increased wages and a complete ban on automation. The U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, most recently offered to increase wages by 50% over six years and to keep limits on automation in place from the old contract, but the union rejected the proposal.

President Joe Biden said he does not plan to intervene in the work stoppage. Following the president's comments, National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement:

Manufacturers call on President Biden to intervene by invoking the Taft-Hartley Act, which will force ports to resume operations while negotiations continue.

There will be dire economic consequences on the manufacturing supply chain if a strike occurs for even a brief period. NAM estimates show a strike at the East and Gulf Coast ports would jeopardize $2.1 billion in trade daily, and the total economic damage could reduce GDP by as much as $5 billion per day.

The president can protect manufacturers and consumers by exercising his authority, and we hope he will act quickly.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.