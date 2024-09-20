UAW Workers Near Strike at Ford Factory

The union listed job security, wage parity and work rules as the core issues.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 20, 2024
The United Auto Workers announced that members at Ford's River Rouge Complex tool and die unit in Dearborn, Michigan, will strike on September 26 if the parties do not resolve local contract issues. 

According to the UAW, Ford has failed to reach a local agreement with Local 600 over a year after the contract deadline. As a result, UAW President Shawn Fain authorized UAW Vice President Chuck Browning to set a strike deadline for 11:59 p.m. on September 25. 

The union listed job security and wage parity for skilled trades as well as work rules as core issues in negotiations.

The factory employs approximately 6,000 workers, including over 500 in the tool and die unit. 

In addition to the UAW’s national contracts, UAW members negotiate local agreements around plant-specific issues at each facility. 

The UAW and Ford did not respond to a request for comment at the time of this article's publication.

