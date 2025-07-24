Tesla's Profit Plunges Again as Musk's Political Fallout Continues to Repel Buyers

Musk spent the earnings conference call talking less about car sales and more about robotaxis.

Bernard Condon
Jul 24, 2025
A Tesla level three Electric vehicle charger is visible, Feb. 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta.
A Tesla level three Electric vehicle charger is visible, Feb. 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The fallout from Elon Musk's plunge into politics a year ago is still hammering his Tesla business as both sales and profits dropped sharply again in the latest quarter.

The car company that has faced boycotts for months said Wednesday that revenue dropped 12% and profits slumped 16% in the three months through June as buyers continued to stay away.

"The perception of Elon Musk, its chief executive, has rubbed the sheen right out of what once was a darling and soaring automotive brand," wrote Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee in an email. Tesla is "a toxic brand that is inseparable from its leader."

Quarterly profits at the electric vehicle, battery and robotics company fell to $1.17 billion, or 33 cents a share, from $1.4 billion, or 40 cents a share. That was the third quarter in a row that profit dropped. On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned 40 cents a share, matching Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell from $25.5 billion to $22.5 billion in the April through June period, slightly above Wall Street's forecast.

Tesla shares fell 3% in after-hours trading.

Musk spent the company's earnings conference call talking less about car sales and more about robotaxis, automated driving software and robotics, which he says is the future of the company. But those businesses have yet to take off, and the gap between promise and profit was apparent in the second quarter.

"It appears management's focus will now shift to robotaxis and away from deliveries growth," said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein, referring to car sales.

A big challenge is that potential buyers not just in the U.S. but Europe are still balking at buying Teslas. Musk alienated many in the market for cars in Great Britain, France, Germany and elsewhere by embracing far-right politicians there. And rival electric vehicle makers such as China's BYD and German's Volkswagen have pounced on the weakness, stealing market share.

Tesla began a rollout in June of its paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, and hopes to introduce the driverless cabs in several other cities soon. Musk has said he expects to have hundreds of thousands of the cabs on U.S. roads by the end of next year.

In the post-earnings call, Musk said the service will be available to probably "half of the population of the U.S. by the end of the year — that's at least our goal, subject to regulatory approvals."

He added, "We are being very cautious. We don't want to take any chances."

The test run in Austin has mostly gone off without a hitch, though there have been a few alarming incidents, such as when a robotaxi went down a lane meant for opposing traffic.

With autonomous taxis, though, the billionaire who upended the space race and EV manufacturing faces tough competition. The dominant provider now, Waymo, is already in several cities and recently logged its ten-millionth paid trip.

Meanwhile, other threats loom. The new federal budget just passed by Congress eliminates a credit worth as much as $7,500 for buying an electric car. It also wipes out penalties for car makers exceeding carbon emission standards. That threatens Tesla's business of selling its "carbon credits" to traditional car companies that regularly fall short of those standards.

Tesla generated $439 million from credit sales, down sharply from $890 million a year ago.

"We're in this weird transition period where we'll lose a lot of incentives in the U.S.," Musk said, predicting several rough quarters ahead. He added, though, "Once you get to autonomy at scale in the second half of next year, certainly by the end of next year, I would be surprised if Tesla's economics are not very compelling."

One way for Tesla to boost sales while waiting for that future: A cheaper model. The company now is planning to introduce that to the market in the last three months of the year. Tesla had previously said that was going to happen by June this year.

Musk also said he expected regulatory approval to introduce its so-called Full Self-Driving software in some parts of Europe by the end of the year. Musk had previously expected that to happen by March of this year. The feature, which is available in the U.S., is a misnomer because it is only a driver-assistance feature.

In the robot business, Musk said he expects explosive growth as Tesla ramps up production of its humanoid Optimus helpers to 100,000 a month in five years.

"We'll go from a world where robots are rare to where they're so common that you don't even look up," he said.

Asked about whether he would want more than his current 13% stake in Tesla to keep control, Musk said he did want more but not too much.

"I think my control over Tesla should be enough to ensure that it goes in a good direction," he said, "but not so much control that I can't be thrown out if I go crazy."

Gross margins for the quarter, a measure of earnings for each dollar of revenue, fell to 17.2% from 18% a year earlier.

A highlight from the quarter was from something far removed from cars and robots: the company's investment in bitcoin. That bet generated a $284 million paper gain, compared with a loss the previous quarter.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 23, 2025
I Stock 1142092675
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
July 23, 2025
The Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV are both assembled at Lucid's factory in Arizona.
Lucid Launches Joint Effort to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chain for U.S. Automakers
July 23, 2025
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Tesla Model Y and a Kia EV6 parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Fresno, Calif. Planning a cross-country trip in an EV takes extra effort, but doing it properly can make the journey almost as smooth as in a gas-powered vehicle.
Edmunds: Five Expert Tips to Make Cross-Country EV Driving Easy
July 23, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1142092675
Automotive
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
The Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV are both assembled at Lucid's factory in Arizona.
Automotive
Lucid Launches Joint Effort to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chain for U.S. Automakers
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Tesla Model Y and a Kia EV6 parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Fresno, Calif. Planning a cross-country trip in an EV takes extra effort, but doing it properly can make the journey almost as smooth as in a gas-powered vehicle.
Automotive
Edmunds: Five Expert Tips to Make Cross-Country EV Driving Easy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 23, 2025
The Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV are both assembled at Lucid's factory in Arizona.
Automotive
Lucid Launches Joint Effort to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chain for U.S. Automakers
How Lucid is reshaping U.S. automotive mineral independence.
July 23, 2025
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Tesla Model Y and a Kia EV6 parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Fresno, Calif. Planning a cross-country trip in an EV takes extra effort, but doing it properly can make the journey almost as smooth as in a gas-powered vehicle.
Automotive
Edmunds: Five Expert Tips to Make Cross-Country EV Driving Easy
Here are ways to easily avoid worst-case scenarios.
July 23, 2025
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian Announces New East Coast Headquarters
The project would complement the EV maker's long-awaited second manufacturing plant.
July 22, 2025
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
GM Quarterly Profit Slumps 35%, Sticks by Full Year Outlook That Was Lowered in May
GM said that it's making progress in mitigating the $4 billion to $5 billion gross tariff impact.
July 22, 2025
Lucid vehicle equipped with the Nuro Driver.
Automotive
Lucid, Nuro, Uber Partner on Next-Generation Autonomous Robotaxi Program
Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro Driver over six years.
July 17, 2025
Kaysha Love and Emily Renna, of the United States, speed down the track during the first run of the 2-woman bobsleigh, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Automotive
USA Bobsled and Skeleton Signs Deal with Honda Through 2030 Olympics
The agreement will give USABS access to Honda's wind tunnel in Ohio.
July 16, 2025
Pecna Landing Page Hero
Automotive
One of the Largest EV Battery Plants in North America Has Officially Opened
The U.S. factory is the size of more than 225 football fields.
July 15, 2025
Policemen stand guard as a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw drives past India's first Tesla showroom to be inaugurated in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla Debuts in India but Likely Costs Too Much for Most Indians
Yet, the government wants to increase the electric vehicle share to 30% by 2030.
July 15, 2025
This aerial photo shows Nissan Motor Co's Oppama plant in Yokosuka near Tokyo, in May 15, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan Closing Oppama Plant in Japan to Cut Costs
Vehicle production at the facility will end in March 2028.
July 15, 2025
Tesla showroom and service center in Sunnyvale, California.
Automotive
Tesla's Autopilot System in Spotlight at Trial Over Student Struck, Killed While Stargazing
Tesla lays the blame solely on the driver, who was reaching for a dropped cell phone.
July 15, 2025
People wearing face masks wait at a traffic signal in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 14, 2024.
Automotive
Vietnam Will Ban Fossil-Fuel Motorcycles From Central Hanoi Over Pollution Concerns
The ban is part of a nationwide effort to curb air pollution.
July 14, 2025
The Lucid Air Grand Touring and Lucid Team.
Automotive
Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets World Record for Longest Trip on Single Charge
It beat the previous record by nearly 100 miles.
July 8, 2025
Toyota's 5.5-mile oval track for vehicle and technology testing.
Automotive
Toyota Accelerates Vehicle Innovation with Major Arizona Facility Upgrade
Inside Toyota's $50M game-changing investment in automotive testing technology.
July 10, 2025
Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair Friday, June 16, 2023 in Paris. Vivatech is Europe's biggest startup and tech event.
Automotive
Tesla Announces November Meeting Under Pressure from Shareholders, but May Still Be Skirting Law
The meeting has the potential to be a raucous event.
July 10, 2025