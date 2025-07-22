Rivian announced plans to establish a new East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The electric vehicle maker, currently based in Irvine, California, expects the office to open in late 2025, with further expansion scheduled for 2026.

The new headquarters will occupy the top floor and lobby of Portman Holdings' Junction Krog District building. The company added that the office would employ around 100 people by the end of 2025, with plans to grow to 500 workers once fully operational.

The project would complement Rivian's planned manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs North, first revealed in December 2021. The announcement stated that the plant would eventually create about 7,500 jobs and produce up to 400,000 electric vehicles per year.

Rivian planned to begin building the $5 billion, 9 million-square-foot site in 2022 and start production by 2024, but the project has endured multiple delays.

In January, the automaker secured a $6.57 billion loan from the Department of Energy in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration. Although President Donald Trump froze multiple funds after starting his second term, the DOE site still lists Rivian's loan status as "active."

Rivian has invested $80 million in the project and created 46 jobs as of June, according to TechCrunch. The report added that the company plans to restart prep work in August and begin "vertical construction" in 2026.

Rivian currently operates a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois.