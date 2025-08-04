Tesla Awards CEO Musk Millions of Shares Valued at About $29 Billion

An analyst believes the grant will keep Musk as CEO until at least 2030.

Michelle Chapman
Aug 4, 2025
Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Tesla is awarding CEO Elon Musk 96 million shares of restricted stock valued at approximately $29 billion, just six months after a judge ordered the company to revoke his massive pay package.

The electric vehicle maker said in a regulatory filing on Monday that Musk must first pay Tesla $23.34 per share of restricted stock that vests, which is equal to the exercise price per share of the 2018 pay package that was awarded to the company's CEO.

In December Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick reaffirmed her earlier ruling that Tesla must revoke Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package. She found that Musk engineered the landmark pay package in sham negotiations with directors who were not independent.

At the time McCormick also rejected an equally unprecedented and massive fee request by plaintiff attorneys, who argued that they were entitled to legal fees in the form of Tesla stock valued at more than $5 billion. The judge said the attorneys were entitled to a fee award of $345 million.

The rulings came in a lawsuit filed by a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk's 2018 compensation package.

That pay package carried a potential maximum value of about $56 billion, but that sum has fluctuated over the years based on Tesla's stock price.

Musk appealed the order in March. A month later Tesla said in a regulatory filing that it was creating a special committee to look at Musk's compensation as CEO.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives feels Musk's stock award may alleviate some Tesla shareholder concerns.

"We believe this grant will now keep Musk as CEO of Tesla at least until 2030 and removes an overhang on the stock," Ives wrote in a client note. "Musk remains Tesla's big asset and this comp issue has been a constant concern of shareholders once the Delaware soap opera began."

Tesla shares have plunged 25% this year, largely due to blowback over Musk's affiliation with President Donald Trump. But Tesla also faces intensifying competition from both the big Detroit automakers, and from China.

In its most recent quarter, Tesla reported that quarterly profits plunged from $1.39 billion to $409 million. Revenue also fell and the company fell short of even the lowered expectations on Wall Street.

Under pressure from shareholders last month, Tesla scheduled an annual shareholders meeting for November to comply with Texas state law.

A group of more than 20 Tesla shareholders, which have watched Tesla shares plummet, said in a letter to the company that it needed to at least provide public notice of the annual meeting.

Investors have grown increasingly worried about the trajection of the company after Musk had spent so much time in Washington this year, becoming one of the most prominent officials in the Trump administration in its bid to slash the size of the U.S. government.

Tesla's stock rose more than 2% before the market open.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 30, 2025
Neima Benavides, whose sister died in a Florida crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot driver assist technology, speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Miami, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Jury Orders Tesla to Pay More than $240 Million in Autopilot Crash Case
August 4, 2025
Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Yokohama, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Nissan Racks Up Red Ink
July 30, 2025
A Waymo vehicle drives in San Francisco, Thursday, July 3, 2025.
Waymo Plans to Dispatch Robotaxis in Dallas Next Year as its Driverless Expansion Races Ahead
July 29, 2025
Related Stories
Neima Benavides, whose sister died in a Florida crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot driver assist technology, speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Miami, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Automotive
Jury Orders Tesla to Pay More than $240 Million in Autopilot Crash Case
Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Yokohama, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan Racks Up Red Ink
A Waymo vehicle drives in San Francisco, Thursday, July 3, 2025.
Automotive
Waymo Plans to Dispatch Robotaxis in Dallas Next Year as its Driverless Expansion Races Ahead
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 30, 2025
Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Yokohama, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan Racks Up Red Ink
The Japanese automaker promised a return to profit later this year.
July 30, 2025
A Waymo vehicle drives in San Francisco, Thursday, July 3, 2025.
Automotive
Waymo Plans to Dispatch Robotaxis in Dallas Next Year as its Driverless Expansion Races Ahead
Waymo's robotaxis have already provided more than 250,000 trips across major U.S. cities.
July 29, 2025
A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023.
Automotive
Stellantis Faces $1.7 Billion Hit from U.S. Tariffs This Year
The new CEO says the automaker must make "tough decisions" to get profitable.
July 29, 2025
A Tesla level three Electric vehicle charger is visible, Feb. 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta.
Automotive
Tesla's Profit Plunges Again as Musk's Political Fallout Continues to Repel Buyers
Musk spent the earnings conference call talking less about car sales and more about robotaxis.
July 24, 2025
I Stock 1142092675
Automotive
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
The reaction reveals the challenge of enforcing policies across the world economy.
July 23, 2025
The Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV are both assembled at Lucid's factory in Arizona.
Automotive
Lucid Launches Joint Effort to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chain for U.S. Automakers
How Lucid is reshaping U.S. automotive mineral independence.
July 23, 2025
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Tesla Model Y and a Kia EV6 parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Fresno, Calif. Planning a cross-country trip in an EV takes extra effort, but doing it properly can make the journey almost as smooth as in a gas-powered vehicle.
Automotive
Edmunds: Five Expert Tips to Make Cross-Country EV Driving Easy
Here are ways to easily avoid worst-case scenarios.
July 23, 2025
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian Announces New East Coast Headquarters
The project would complement the EV maker's long-awaited second manufacturing plant.
July 22, 2025
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
GM Quarterly Profit Slumps 35%, Sticks by Full Year Outlook That Was Lowered in May
GM said that it's making progress in mitigating the $4 billion to $5 billion gross tariff impact.
July 22, 2025
Lucid vehicle equipped with the Nuro Driver.
Automotive
Lucid, Nuro, Uber Partner on Next-Generation Autonomous Robotaxi Program
Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro Driver over six years.
July 17, 2025
Kaysha Love and Emily Renna, of the United States, speed down the track during the first run of the 2-woman bobsleigh, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Automotive
USA Bobsled and Skeleton Signs Deal with Honda Through 2030 Olympics
The agreement will give USABS access to Honda's wind tunnel in Ohio.
July 16, 2025
Pecna Landing Page Hero
Automotive
One of the Largest EV Battery Plants in North America Has Officially Opened
The U.S. factory is the size of more than 225 football fields.
July 15, 2025
Policemen stand guard as a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw drives past India's first Tesla showroom to be inaugurated in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla Debuts in India but Likely Costs Too Much for Most Indians
Yet, the government wants to increase the electric vehicle share to 30% by 2030.
July 15, 2025
This aerial photo shows Nissan Motor Co's Oppama plant in Yokosuka near Tokyo, in May 15, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan Closing Oppama Plant in Japan to Cut Costs
Vehicle production at the facility will end in March 2028.
July 15, 2025