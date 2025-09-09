Electric Mobility Dream for Georgia Tested After South Koreans Detained in Raid

The detentions sparked questions in South Korea about its relationship with the U.S.

Jeff Amy
Sep 9, 2025
Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Company, left, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as Chung signs an IONIQ 9 EV vehicle during a media tour and grand opening at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Company, left, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as Chung signs an IONIQ 9 EV vehicle during a media tour and grand opening at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

ATLANTA (AP) — Can Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp be tough on immigration and still encourage foreign investment?

Kemp has courted foreign investment to his state but also once offered to use his own pickup truck to round up "criminal illegals." Those two stances collided this past week when immigration authorities raided a battery plant and detained foreign workers, putting Kemp in a tough spot.

Some 475 people were held in the raid, including more than 300 South Koreans, at the construction site for a battery plant that will be operated by HL-GA Battery Co., a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution slated to open next year. The battery plant is part of a $7.6 billion complex planned to eventually employ 8,500 people. It was announced and then expanded after trips by Kemp to South Korea to court officials at Hyundai and other firms.

The detentions sparked questions in South Korea about its relationship with the United States, especially when Hyundai and its partners. Hyundai has said it's investing $26 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028. That includes not only the plant in Ellabell, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Savannah where Hyundai Motor Group makes electric vehicles, but a separate $5 billion battery joint venture in Cartersville, Georgia, a steel mill in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, a robotics hub and expansion of the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama and the Kia Corp. plant in West Point, Georgia.

Kemp has voiced support for immigration enforcement but been restrained in the raid's aftermath.

"In Georgia, we will always enforce the law, including all state and federal immigration laws. All companies operating within the state must follow the laws of Georgia and our nation," the governor's office said Friday in a written statement.

Kemp can't run again for governor in 2026 and passed up a U.S. Senate race, but has entertained talk of a 2028 run for president. He hasn't yet said anything about whether the raid will have a long-term impact on Hyundai's investments. On Friday, his office said only that the state Department of Public Safety had coordinated with ICE to support the raid.

Kemp's office didn't immediately respond to further questions Tuesday.

This is his second term as governor and he's declared a goal of making Georgia the " electric mobility capital of America. " But the Republican has also talked tough on illegal immigration, saying in a 2018 ad that "I've got a big truck, just in case I've got to round up some criminal illegals and take them home myself," and backing a state law that requires local jails to check the immigration status of prisoners.

The raid comes as Kemp has been aligning more closely with President Donald Trump's administration on immigration enforcement and other issues. The governor has a long history of asserting his independence from Trump, which has at times led to headline-grabbing conflict. But Kemp last month announced he would mobilize 75 National Guard soldiers to provide support to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Georgia. He followed that by announcing he would send more than 300 National Guard members to take part in Trump's law enforcement takeover in Washington, D.C.

Like most governors, Kemp seeks foreign investment, which has built up most of the auto industry in the South. Kemp has journeyed twice to South Korea to meet with Hyundai and other big investors in Georgia, including electric battery maker LG Group.

Kemp disputes claims that tax dollars were subsidizing the jobs of those detained. His administration says none of the $2.1 billion in projected state and local incentives for the Hyundai complex directly benefits subcontractors who employ detainees.

"Without exception, the Department of Economic Development expects anyone doing business in Georgia to follow federal and state laws," the department said.

Kemp has welcomed green energy investment and jobs, but has clashed with Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff over who should get credit for Georgia's green energy boom.

Kemp sharply disputes that incentives signed by President Joe Biden spurred investment, saying industries were already coming to Georgia before the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in 2022. But if anything, the rush accelerated after Biden signed his climate law.

The 33 additional projects announced by the end of 2024 were the most nationwide, according to E2, an environmental business group. Exact figures differ, but projects in Georgia top $20 billion, pledging more than 25,000 jobs. Hyundai has continued investing even as Trump and congressional Republicans rolled back electric vehicle incentives.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 9, 2025
AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut.
Acatr's Vision Xpectra Makes Global Debut
September 8, 2025
Export vehicles are parked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, near Tokyo, April 8, 2025.
Japan Welcomes Trump's Order to Implement Lower Tariffs On Autos, Other Goods
September 5, 2025
The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Ford Racing: A New Era for America's Race Team
September 4, 2025
Related Stories
AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut.
Automotive
Acatr's Vision Xpectra Makes Global Debut
Export vehicles are parked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, near Tokyo, April 8, 2025.
Automotive
Japan Welcomes Trump's Order to Implement Lower Tariffs On Autos, Other Goods
The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Ford Racing: A New Era for America's Race Team
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 9, 2025
Export vehicles are parked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, near Tokyo, April 8, 2025.
Automotive
Japan Welcomes Trump's Order to Implement Lower Tariffs On Autos, Other Goods
The reduction to 15% from the previous 25% addresses uncertainty for key industries.
September 5, 2025
The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Ford Racing: A New Era for America's Race Team
Ford is rebranding its motorsports arm to link it to the company's production side.
September 4, 2025
I Stock 2196488692
Automotive
China's EV Influence Expands Nearly Everywhere – Except the U.S. and Canada
How China is rewriting the rules of automotive technology and global competition.
September 3, 2025
Rendering of Astemo Americas’ new regional headquarters.
Automotive
Astemo to Open New Regional Headquarters in Michigan
The automotive components supplier expects to create 200 jobs in the Detroit area.
September 3, 2025
A Toyota logo is seen at a dealership in El Monte, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Automotive
Toyota Announces $792M Expansion of Czech Plant to Build New Electric Car
The new line expects to create another 245 jobs at the factory that already employs 3,200 people.
September 3, 2025
I Stock 2168818243
Automotive
Tesla Asks Court to Throw Out Big Damage Award in Crash
The company says comments about CEO Elon Musk misled the jury.
September 2, 2025
The Unitree G1 robot plays boxing with Aadeel Akhtar CEO and Founder of Psyonic at the first International Humanoid Olympiad at the Olympic Academy, in ancient Olympia, Greece, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Oracle
Humanoid Robots Showcase Skills at Ancient Olympia
But they're on a long road to catch up to AI.
September 2, 2025
Rendering of Stellantis' 422,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Forsyth, Georgia.
Automotive
Stellantis to Invest More Than $41 Million to Build Advanced Mopar Parts Distribution Center
The 422,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 90 UAW-represented jobs.
August 27, 2025
Logos for BlueOval SK and Ford are displayed on a podium during a celebration for the progress of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022.
Automotive
Unions Seek Broader Foothold in the South As Workers Vote at EV Battery Plant in Kentucky
Workers will decide whether to join the United Auto Workers, extending a streak of union victories.
August 27, 2025
In this photo provided by VTDigger, an electric vehicle is seen plugged into a fast charger in Rutland, Vt., Feb. 17, 2022.
Automotive
Vermont Seeks Federal Funds for EV Charger Buildout, Again, After Reversal
Suspended funding has resulted in almost $16 million thrown into limbo.
August 27, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla Under Investigation After Delays in Reporting Self-Driving Crashes
The automaker said the delays were "due to an issue with data collection."
August 22, 2025
New Toyota vehicles are seen, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Canton, Ga.
Automotive
Toyota Reports 37% Drop in Profit, Cuts Forecast Due to Tariffs
Products from Japan are taxed at 15%.
August 7, 2025
Honda cars are pictured at a dealership in Bedford, Ohio Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
Automotive
Japan's Honda Forecasts Drop in Profits Despite Strong U.S. Auto Sales
Honda's Q2 profit was cut in half compared to last year.
August 6, 2025
BAE Systems' Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles.
Automotive
BAE Systems to Launch Rapid Capability Kit Installations for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle
All capability options will be built around the armored vehicle's modular chassis.
August 6, 2025