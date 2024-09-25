Dangerous Chemical Leak Spurs Evacuation Order in Ohio Town

A railcar was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical used to make plastic and rubber.

Associated Press
Sep 25, 2024
A chemical leaks from a pressure release valve on a railcar in Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
A chemical leaks from a pressure release valve on a railcar in Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Aaron Vetter via AP

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Students in school buildings and residents in neighboring homes were told to evacuate after a dangerous chemical began leaking from a railcar Tuesdayin Whitewater Township, a community of about 6,000 people just west of Cincinnati.

The evacuation order remained in effect Wednesday as crews continued to work at the scene.

Aerial video showed firefighters spraying down the car, which was sitting upright on tracks between a highway and an asphalt plant.

Authorities said a pressure release valve on it was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber. It can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems including organ damage.

Hamilton County's Emergency Management Agency advised anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River, west of Cincinnati, to leave immediately. Residents just outside the evacuation area were told to stay inside and keep their windows closed.

The area has a mix of businesses, homes and large swaths of undeveloped land. Three school buildings were evacuated and all after school events were canceled, said Lisa Whiteley, a spokesperson for the Three Rivers Local School District.

Tom Ciuba, a spokesperson for Central Railroad of Indiana, said it was notified Tuesday afternoon about a railcar near Cleves that was venting styrene. He said firefighters were at the site and environmental response agencies were mobilized.

Ciuba added Wednesday that the railcar was no longer venting. He said crews worked overnight to put water on the car, but it hadn't been removed from the tracks and wouldn't be until officials determine it is safe to do so. He said air and water quality continue to be monitored, and that several roads near the area will remain closed indefinitely.

Last year a train derailment on the opposite side of Ohio in East Palestine, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati, caused hazardous chemicals to leak and burn for days. The February 2023 derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line led to new safety rules and increased scrutiny of the rail industry and federal regulators.

