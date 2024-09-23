Passenger on Previous Titan Sub Dive Says Mission Was Aborted Due to Apparent Malfunction

He said he was aware of the potentially unsafe nature of getting in the experimental submersible.

Patrick Whittle
Sep 23, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
U.S. Coast Guard Video courtesy Pelagic Research Services via AP

A paid passenger on an expedition to the Titanic with the company that owned the Titan submersible testified before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel Friday that the mission he took part in was aborted due to an apparent mechanical failure.

The Titan submersible imploded last year while on another trip to the Titanic wreckage site. A Coast Guard investigatory panel has listened to four days of testimony that raised questions about the company's operations before the doomed mission.

Fred Hagen was first to testify Friday and was identified as a "mission specialist," which he and other witnesses have characterized as people who paid a fee to play a role in OceanGate's underwater exploration. He said his 2021 mission to the Titanic was aborted underwater when the Titan began malfunctioning and it was clear they were not going to reach the fabled wreck site.

The Titan appeared to be off course on its way to the Titanic, so the crew decided to use thrusters so the submersible could make its way to the wreck, Hagen said. The starboard thruster failed to activate, he said.

"We realized that all it could do was spin around in circles, making right turns," Hagen said. "At this juncture, we obviously weren't going to be able to navigate to the Titanic."

Hagen said the Titan dropped weights, resurfaced and the mission was scrapped. He said he was aware of the potentially unsafe nature of getting in the experimental submersible.

"Anyone that wanted to go was either delusional if they didn't think that it was dangerous, or they were embracing the risk," he said.

OceanGate co-founder and Titan pilot Stockton Rush was among five people who died when the submersible imploded en route to the site of the Titanic wreck in June 2023.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard opened a public hearing that is part of a high-level investigation into the cause of the implosion. The public hearing began Sept. 16 and some of the testimony has focused on problems the Washington state company had prior to the fatal 2023 dive.

During Thursday's testimony, company scientific director Steven Ross told the investigators the sub experienced a malfunction just days before the Titanic dive. Earlier in the week, former OceanGate operations director David Lochridge said he frequently clashed with Rush and felt the company was committed only to making money.

"The whole idea behind the company was to make money," Lochridge testified. "There was very little in the way of science."

The hearing is expected to resume next week and run through Sept. 27.

Other witnesses Friday included former OceanGate contractor Antonella Wilby, who worked in operations and engineering for the company. WIlby said she was criticized by company officials when she came forward about concerns about a banging noise during a 2022 submersible dive.

Hagen said during his own testimony that he feared the hull had cracked when he heard a loud bang during a 2022 dive. Wilby said OceanGate's director of administration told her "you don't seem to have an explorer mindset" after she raised the concern about noise.

She said she also never saw anyone inspect the sub's hull after the banging noise, which she described as similar to an explosion.

"I saw what I would classify as safety theater," Wilby said.

Dave Dyer of the University of Washington Applied Physics Lab also testified Friday to provide details about the lab's relationship with OceanGate while its submersible was in development and said the company and lab disagreed about fundamental aspects of its engineering.

OceanGate felt it was better to terminate the relationship and take over the engineering itself, Dyer said.

"It was the engineering. We were butting heads too much," Dyer said.

Another Friday witness, Triton Submarines chief executive officer Patrick Lahey, recounted meeting OceanGate personnel in 2019 and getting a look at their submersible when it was in development. He said he "wasn't particularly impressed" by what he saw.

Lahey stressed that it's important for submersibles to be accredited to ensure safety.

"I just said it looked to me like a lot of the stuff was not quite ready for primetime. And that there were many things in it that I thought had not been executed as appropriately as they should be," Lahey said.

Lochridge and other witnesses have painted a picture of a company led by people who were impatient to get the unconventionally designed craft into the water. Lochridge said he filed a complaint with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the company. OSHA "promptly referred his safety allegations regarding the Titan submersible to the Coast Guard," a spokesperson for the agency said Thursday.

The deadly accident set off a worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration. Coast Guard officials noted at the start of the hearing that the submersible had not been independently reviewed, as is standard practice. That and Titan's unusual design subjected it to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.

OceanGate suspended its operations after the implosion. The company has no full-time employees currently, but has been represented by an attorney during the hearing.

During the submersible's final dive on June 18, 2023, the crew lost contact after an exchange of texts about the Titan's depth and weight as it descended. The support ship Polar Prince then sent repeated messages asking if the Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display.

One of the last messages from Titan's crew to Polar Prince before the submersible imploded stated, "all good here," according to a visual recreation presented earlier in the hearing.

When the submersible was reported missing, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to an area about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John's, Newfoundland. Four days later, wreckage of the Titan was found on the ocean floor about 330 yards (300 meters) off the bow of the Titanic, Coast Guard officials said. No one on board survived.

OceanGate said it has been fully cooperating with the Coast Guard and NTSB investigations since they began. The Titan had been making voyages to the Titanic wreckage site going back to 2021.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
September 23, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Passenger on Previous Titan Sub Dive Says Mission Was Aborted Due to Apparent Malfunction
September 23, 2024
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
Nearly 138,000 Beds Recalled After Reports of Breaking, Collapsing During Use
September 20, 2024
Related Stories
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
Coast Guard members of the investigative board for the Titan marine board formal hearing take an oath inside the Charleston County Council Chambers Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Safety
Key Employee Who Called the Titan Unsafe Testifies Company Only Wanted to Make Money
Stellantis
Safety
Investigation Underway Into Stellantis Vehicles Catching Fire After Being Turned Off
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
The company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered.
September 23, 2024
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
Recalls
Nearly 138,000 Beds Recalled After Reports of Breaking, Collapsing During Use
There have been 245 reports of "bed failures."
September 20, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Safety
Titan Submersible's Scientific Director Says Sub Malfunctioned Just Prior to Titanic Dive
The malfunction caused passengers onboard the submersible to "tumble about" in a test run.
September 20, 2024
Workers stand near a pipeline fire in Deer Park, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The fire had dramatically shrunk in size since it began on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, and officials said they expected it to be extinguished sometime Thursday evening.
Safety
A Fire that Burned for 4 Days After Texas Pipeline Explosion Has Finally Gone Out
The fire forced neighborhoods to evacuate and melted parts of nearby cars.
September 20, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
Recalls
GM Recalling More Than 449,000 SUVs, Pickups Due to Issue with Low Brake Fluid Warning Light
The NHTSA said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid.
September 20, 2024
Untitled
Aerospace
Air Force to Deploy Osprey Aircraft in Weeks Following Review Over Deadly Crash
The Osprey has faced numerous mechanical and safety issues.
September 19, 2024
Cathay Pacific airline airplanes grounded at Hong Kong International airport.
Aerospace
Investigation Links Airbus Engine Fire to Defective Fuel Hose
The steel braided sheath of a fuel hose connecting to a fuel spray nozzle was ruptured.
September 19, 2024
This June 2023 image provided by Pelagic Research Services shows remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Safety
Key Employee Says OSHA Could Have Prevented Titan Sub Tragedy
About eight months after he filed an OSHA complaint, a caseworker told him the agency had not begun investigating and there were 11 cases ahead of his.
September 18, 2024
A firefighter directs a line of water around a fire on a pipeline carrying liquified natural gas near Spencer Highway and Summerton on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in La Porte, Texas.
Safety
Hundreds of Homes Near Houston Still Under Evacuation Orders as Pipeline Fire Burns for Second Day
Authorities have provided few details about the circumstances leading up to the explosion.
September 18, 2024
The Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal, Los Angeles, April 2023.
Safety
Railroads and Regulators Must Address the Dangers of Long Trains, Report Says
The forces of railcars pushing and pulling against each other could cause derailments.
September 18, 2024
Coast Guard members of the investigative board for the Titan marine board formal hearing take an oath inside the Charleston County Council Chambers Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Safety
Key Employee Who Called the Titan Unsafe Testifies Company Only Wanted to Make Money
"There was very little in the way of science."
September 17, 2024
A pipeline carrying liquified natural gas burns near Spencer Highway and Summerton on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in La Porte, Texas.
Safety
Massive Pipeline Fire Burning Near Houston Began After a Vehicle Struck a Valve, Officials Say
An evacuation area included nearly 1,000 homes and initial shelter orders included schools.
September 17, 2024
Contrail stream following a distant passenger jet.
Safety
Contrail Avoidance is Less Likely to Damage Climate by Mistake than Previously Thought
Contrails can trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to global warming.
September 16, 2024
This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.
Safety
The Coast Guard Will Hear From Former OceanGate Employees About the Titan Implosion
Some key OceanGate representatives are not scheduled to testify.
September 16, 2024