U.S. Tariffs Put 30,000 South African Jobs at Risk, Officials Say

South Africa was slapped with one of the highest tariff rates by its third-largest trading partner.

Michelle Gumede
Aug 4, 2025
A heavy machine drives past shipping containers stacked at a depo, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
A heavy machine drives past shipping containers stacked at a depo, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. reciprocal tariffs have put an estimated 30,000 jobs at risk, South African authorities said Monday, four days before a 30% U.S. tariff on most imports from South Africa kicks in.

South Africa was slapped with one of the highest tariff rates by its third-largest trading partner — after China and the EU — creating uncertainty for the future of some export industries and catapulting a scramble for new markets outside the U.S. Tariffs come into effect on Aug. 8.

In an update on mitigation measures, a senior government official warned that an estimated 30,000 jobs were in jeopardy if the response to the higher tariffs was "mismanaged".

"We base this on the ongoing consultations that we have with all the sectors of the economy from automotive, agriculture and all the other sectors that are going to be impacted," said Simphiwe Hamilton, director-general of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

South Africa is already grappling with stubbornly high unemployment rates. The official rate was 32,9% in the first quarter of 2025 according to StatsSA, the national statistical agency, while the youth unemployment rate increased from 44,6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 46,1% in the first quarter of 2025.

In his weekly public letter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa must adapt swiftly to the tariffs since they could have a big impact on the economy, the industries that rely heavily on exports to the U.S. and the workers they employ.

"As government, we have been engaging the United States to enhance mutually beneficial trade and investment relations. All channels of communication remain open to engage with the US," he said.

"Our foremost priority is protecting our export industries. We will continue to engage the US in an attempt to preserve market access for our products."

President Donald Trump has been highly critical of the country's Black-led government over a new land law he claims discriminates against white people.

Negotiations with the U.S. have been complicated and unprecedented, according to South Africa's ministers, who denied rumors that the lack of an ambassador in the U.S affected the result of the talks. The Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's ambassador to Washington, in mid-March, accusing him of being a "race-baiting politician" who hates Trump.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola highlighted that even countries with ambassadors in the U.S. and allies of Washington had been hard hit with tariffs. However, Lamola confirmed that the process of appointing a replacement for Rasool was "at an advanced stage".

The U.S. accounts for 7.5% of South Africa's global exports. However, several sectors, accounting for 35% of exports to the U.S., remain exempt from the tariffs. These include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber products, certain critical minerals, stainless steel scrap and energy products remain exempted from the tariffs.

The government has been scrambling to diversify South Africa's export markets, particularly by deepening intra-African trade. Countries across Asia and the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have been touted as opportunities for high-growth markets. The government said it had made significant progress in opening vast new markets like China and Thailand, securing vital protocols for products like citrus.

The government has set up an Export Support Desk to aid manufacturers and exporters in South Africa search for alternate markets.

While welcoming the establishment of the Export Support Desk, an independent association representing some of South Africa's biggest and most well-known businesses called for a trade crisis committee to be established that brings together business leaders and government officials, including from the finance ministry.

Business Leadership South Africa said such a committee would ensure fast, coordinated action to open new markets, provide financial support, and maintain employment.

"U.S. tariffs pose a severe threat to South Africa's manufacturing and farming sectors, particularly in the Eastern Cape. While businesses can eventually adapt, urgent temporary support is essential," said BLSA in a statement.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 31, 2025
President Trump speaks alongside Cody Campbell, left, and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 31, 2025.
Trump Removes Official Overseeing Jobs Data After Dismal Report
August 4, 2025
Georgia Pacific
Labor Department Awards $1.8M to Help Workers Affected by Georgia-Pacific Layoffs
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1284323030 66be24f541db2
Poultry Processor Settles with Feds Over Child Labor Violations
July 31, 2025
Related Stories
President Trump speaks alongside Cody Campbell, left, and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 31, 2025.
Labor
Trump Removes Official Overseeing Jobs Data After Dismal Report
Georgia Pacific
Labor
Labor Department Awards $1.8M to Help Workers Affected by Georgia-Pacific Layoffs
I Stock 1284323030 66be24f541db2
Labor
Poultry Processor Settles with Feds Over Child Labor Violations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 30, 2025
Georgia Pacific
Labor
Labor Department Awards $1.8M to Help Workers Affected by Georgia-Pacific Layoffs
To support employment and training services for the 535 workers affected by a mill closure.
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1284323030 66be24f541db2
Labor
Poultry Processor Settles with Feds Over Child Labor Violations
Mar-Jac was previously investigated following the death of a 16-year-old worker in 2023.
July 31, 2025
In this Sept. 30, 1957, file photo Jimmy Hoffa, Teamsters vice president and leading candidate to succeed Dave Beck as the IBT's new president, waves to delegates at the opening of the Teamsters Union convention at Miami Beach, Fla.
Labor
Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance Reaches 50 Years
The former Teamsters union boss vanished from a restaurant about 10 miles north of Detroit.
July 31, 2025
Manufacturing
Labor
The Resurgence of U.S. Manufacturing Hinges on Investing in People
Manufacturers need people who can keep pace with evolving tools, processes and market demands.
July 30, 2025
Agricultural workers harvesting a strawberry field.
Labor
Trump’s Push for Deportations Could Boost Demand for Foreign Farmworkers with ‘Guest Worker’ Visas
“Guest worker” programs have existed for decades — leading to today’s H-2A visa program.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 1462154865
Labor
Medical Device Maker Retractable Technologies Cuts 12% of Its Workforce
The cuts, which mainly impact manufacturing jobs, were blamed on Chinese tariffs.
July 24, 2025
I Stock 1401260131
Labor
Airgas Strike Expands to More Facilities
Union officials also raised questions about recent gas leaks at two strike sites.
July 24, 2025
Construction workers frame up a roof of wood lumber at a new home build, April 1, 2025, in Laveen, Ariz.
Labor
Labor Department Proposes More than 60 Rule Changes
The proposal, in part, targets lighting requirements at construction sites and protections for migrant farm workers.
July 22, 2025
Shoemaker Emmanuel Achuil works under the shade of a tarpaulin in Wau, South Sudan, June 13, 2025.
Labor
As the Going Gets Tough in South Sudan, Some Artisans Offer Cheap Footwear Made from Rubber Tires
Many are looking for ways to keep going amid economic hardships.
July 21, 2025
Engineering programs at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) implement project-based assignments into fixed semesters to keep students on a unified track and encourage them to begin hands-on projects in their first year.
Labor
What U.S. Manufacturers Can Learn from Thailand’s Factory Pipeline
An inside look at a country trying to lure U.S. manufacturers with talent and technology.
July 16, 2025
Milk is poured on a protester's face after federal immigration agents tossed tear gas at protesters during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Labor
A Chaotic Raid, 360 Arrests and a Tragic Death: What Happened at Glass House Farms
Authorities declined to share the warrant for the operation.
July 15, 2025
People embrace outside of Glass House Farms, a day after an immigration raid on the facility, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Camarillo, Calif.
Labor
Cannabis Farmworker Who Fell from Greenhouse Roof During ICE Raid Dies
Jaime Alanis is the first known person to die during one of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations.
July 14, 2025
Demonstrators hold a flag in front of federal agents blocking a road during an immigration raid in Camarillo, Calif.
Labor
Protesters, Federal Agents Clash During Raid at Southern California Cannabis Farm
There were military-style vehicles and a helicopter flying overhead.
July 11, 2025
Aerial view of Omaha, Neb.
Labor
Deportations Threaten Neighborhood Built by Meatpacking, Immigrants
Some estimates suggest undocumented workers account for as much as 50% of the meat industry.
July 10, 2025