Some workers spoke about the unexpected raid and the harsh conditions of their detention.

Kim Tong-HyungHyung-Jin Kim
Sep 12, 2025
South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia, arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
AP

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — More than 300 South Korean workers detained during an immigration raid in the United States returned home on a charter plane on Friday to be reunited with their loved ones.

They were among the 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah, Georgia.

A banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the arrival terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Their roundup and the U.S. release of video showing some Korean workers shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists have caused public outrage and a sense of betrayal in South Korea, a key U.S. ally.

After the Boeing 747-8i Korean Air plane landed at Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, the workers appeared in an arrivals hall, with senior officials including presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik clapping hands.

Hundreds of journalists gathered at the airport to cover their arrival, while many ordinary citizens shouted "Welcome back!" One worker, apparently responding to the greeting, called out "I'm back! I'm free!" as he hurried toward the airport gate.

One protester unfurled a huge banner with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and a sarcastic message criticizing U.S. immigration crackdowns, before security officials forced him to stop.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry asked the waiting media to blur the workers' faces in videos and photos, citing requests by the workers who worried about their privacy.

The few workers who spoke to reporters described the shock of the unexpected raid, being handcuffed and chained, and the allegedly harsh conditions of their detention.

"No one would have really wanted to stay," said Jang Yeong-seon, one of the released workers, when asked about Trump's supposed last-minute offer to allow the workers to remain at the factory site if they wished.

"I don't know how the visa situation will turn out, and while there may be things that could require me to go back, for now I will think carefully about it," he told reporters.

Another worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was hardest to share a room with another detainee "with the toilet right next to where we ate and slept."

Relatives relieved

Friday's flight was carrying 330 people who were detained in the Georgia raid — 316 of them were South Koreans, including a pregnant woman, and the rest are Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian workers. They had been held at an immigration detention center in Folkston, 285 miles (460 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Families waited anxiously in a multi-level parking lot near the airport terminal. As the elevator doors opened, each group of workers stepped out to hurried embraces from their relatives.

Hwang In-song, the brother of one worker, told The Associated Press he had been unable to reach his sibling until midnight Thursday, when he finally received a text message from his brother saying he was safe. He said the past week was "the hardest time" for their family.

"We asked him if he was okay health-wise, and he said he was in good health. We didn't get to talk much because he was about to board the plane," Hwang said.

Choi Yeon-ju, the 64-year-old mother of another worker, said her son's detention was "incredibly shocking and stunning." But she said her son also finally made a short phone call to their family after midnight Thursday.

"He didn't say much about how he was, just saying he was okay and telling us not to worry too much," she said, waiting with her daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

Trump halted departure process

South Korea said Sunday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. for the Korean workers' releases.

The South Korean government originally sought to bring them back home on Thursday, but said the plan was shelved due to a reason involving the U.S. side. South Korea's Foreign Ministry later said Trump had halted the departure process to hear from South Korea on whether the Koreans should be allowed to stay to continue their work and help train U.S. workers or should be sent back to South Korea.

South Korean officials said that one South Korean national who has relatives in the U.S. eventually chose to stay in the U.S.

The battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, is one of more than 20 major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the United States.

Speaking at the airport, Kim Dong Myung, the chief executive officer of LG Energy Solution, downplayed concerns that the raid would cause major delays to the launch of the Georgia factory, saying disruptions "would be within a level we can manage."

Calls for change in U.S. visa system

U.S. authorities said some of the detained Korean workers had illegally crossed the U.S. border, while others entered legally but had expired visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibited them from working.

But South Korean officials say the U.S. has yet to adequately respond to their long-standing request to improve the visa system for skilled Korean workers, even as Washington urges Seoul to expand U.S. industrial investments.

South Korean companies have been mostly relying on short-term visitor visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorization to send workers who are needed to launch manufacturing sites and handle other setup tasks, a practice that had been largely tolerated for years.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who traveled to Washington to negotiate the workers' release, said U.S. officials had agreed to let them return later to finish their work. The two countries also agreed to establish a working group to explore ways to make it easier for South Korean companies to send employees to the U.S.

"We will discuss all measures, including creating a new visa category, establishing a new quota, and various steps to make obtaining a visa easier," Cho told reporters as he returned home Friday. He said most of the detained workers had ESTAs, while others had short-term B-1 or B-2 visas and L-1 visas.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday warned that South Korean companies will likely hesitate to make further investments in the U.S. unless it improves its visa system.

The raid was the latest in a series of workplace raids conducted as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda. Many South Koreans were surprised by the timing of the raid, which took place about two weeks after a summit between Lee and Trump, and a little more than a month after South Korea's announcement of a $350 billion investment plan in the U.S. in return for a lowered U.S. tariff rate.

