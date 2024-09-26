Automotive Supplier Invests $11.2M in New Georgia Facility

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that automotive supplier Shinsung Petrochemical will invest $11.2 million in a new manufacturing facility in Toombs County, creating more than 30 new jobs.

Established in 1974, Shinsung specializes in products like automotive sealant. The company will be a key supplier for Hyundai Motor Group and the Metaplant in Bryan County.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Shinsung expects construction on the new manufacturing facility, located at 1407 Highway 1 North in Lyons, to finish in 2025.

“We enjoyed visiting the location of our future facility in Lyons this week and celebrating our next step in the state of Georgia with our new partners in the community,” Shinsung COO Chan Woo Park said. “We look forward to joining Georgia’s network of automotive suppliers, providing adhesive and sealant solutions for manufacturers nearby. We are excited to be in Toombs County in Georgia.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Toombs County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Power.

Since 2018, Georgia has attracted more than 36,000 new jobs and over $28 billion in investments in the e-mobility, clean energy and battery-related supply chains.

Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.