Empowering Frontline Workers with Tech Skills

The factory floor has come a long way since Henry Ford’s assembly plants where workers more or less, simply fitted pieces together. Today’s manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the latest, and most advanced automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics. These technologies allow for improved efficiencies, increased safety, and greater cost savings — all required to remain competitive.

As the manufacturing industry navigates through rapid technological advancements, one of its most pressing challenges is reskilling the aging workforce.

Today’s veteran frontline workers, traditionally the backbone of the sector, are now faced with the task of adapting to sophisticated systems and processes. For C-level executives and influential leaders, the imperative is clear: Empower these workers with the skills they need to thrive in a tech-driven environment. Personalized training programs, hands-on learning opportunities, mentorship, and a culture of continuous learning can move these workers and their industries forward.

We must also consider that the median age of the manufacturing workforce is 44.1 years with a large segment nearing retirement. This exodus of experienced workers is creating a skills gap that newer, younger employees must fill. While these younger workers bring a higher digital aptitude, having grown up with advanced technology, they often lack the deep industry knowledge and hands-on experience of their predecessors. This generational transition poses a challenge in upskilling the new workforce in essential manufacturing practices.

To turn this around, manufacturers should consider these seven methods to upskill and reskill their frontline teams to keep every employee working cohesively with technology.

Personalized Training Programs. Personalized training programs can be effective in reskilling the manufacturing workforce. These programs should be tailored to the individual needs of workers, taking into account their current skill levels and learning styles. Personalized learning pathways can enhance the effectiveness of training programs by addressing the specific gaps in each worker's knowledge and skills​​. For instance, with adaptive learning technologies, workers can receive customized training modules that focus on areas where they need the most improvement. An example is GE’s Brilliant Learning Program which uses adaptive learning technologies to customize workforce education. This program includes online modules and hands-on workshops that are adjustable based on individual skill assessments. Hands-on Learning Opportunities. Learning by doing is a tried and true method for acquiring new skills. Hands-on learning opportunities allow workers to engage with the technology and processes they need to master, either directly or indirectly. This includes simulation-based training programs that give workers practice using new systems in a controlled environment. Hands-on training can accelerate the learning process, reduce the fear of making mistakes on the job, and increase retention rates​​. For example, Toyota’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program integrates classroom instruction with practical, hands-on experience at Toyota facilities. This comprehensive program equips young trainees with the skills for a successful career in manufacturing. AMT offers a cutting-edge curriculum, paid work experience, and a two-year degree in advanced manufacturing automation technology. Mentorship Programs. Mentorship programs can bridge the gap between experienced workers and new technology. Manufacturers can foster a collaborative learning environment by pairing seasoned employees with younger, tech-savvy colleagues. Mentors can provide guidance, share their knowledge, and offer support as their mentees navigate the complexities of new systems. This approach both enhances the skills of frontline workers and leverages the valuable experience of older workers. Mentorship programs can improve job satisfaction and retention rates, as they help create a sense of community and shared purpose within the workforce​​. Creating a Continuous Learning Culture. To keep pace with technological advancements, manufacturing companies must cultivate a culture of continuous learning. This involves encouraging workers to view learning as an ongoing process rather than a one-time event. Providing access to online courses, workshops, and certifications can help workers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in their field. Flexibility and Patience. Reskilling an aging workforce requires flexibility and patience. Companies need to recognize that older workers may require more time to adapt to new technologies compared to their younger counterparts. Offering flexible training schedules and providing ample time for workers to practice and become comfortable with new systems can ease the transition. Patience is key; rushing the reskilling process can lead to frustration and burnout. It’s important to create a supportive environment where workers feel comfortable asking questions and seeking help when needed​​. Celebrating Success Stories. Highlighting success stories can motivate and inspire workers to embrace reskilling initiatives. Recognizing and celebrating the achievements of employees who have successfully transitioned to new roles or mastered new technologies can boost morale and encourage others to follow suit. Sharing these stories through internal communications, company newsletters, and social media can reinforce the message that continuous learning and adaptation are valued and rewarded. Deloitte found that companies with strong recognition cultures experience 31 percent lower voluntary turnover compared to those with poor recognition practices. Celebrating success boosts morale while reinforcing the value of ongoing training and development. Invest in Your People. For manufacturers, creating the factory of tomorrow requires more than just an investment in the latest cutting-edge advancements. They must likewise invest in reskilling their workers to use these technologies. Launching reskilling initiatives will ensures companies can take advantage of cutting-edge tech to optimize production and reduce costs, opening the door for growth and success for years to come.

