General Motors to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories

Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.

Associated Press
Feb 28th, 2020
his Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans.

GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats.

The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5.

Employees laid off at other GM factories will fill the new jobs first, then workers will be added, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. The company has not determined yet how many new people will be needed, he said.

Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June, the company said.

Lansing Delta Township now employs about 2,500 salaried and blue-collar workers, while the Grand River plant has 1,400.

GM sold more than 147,000 Traverse SUVs in the U.S. last year, a 0.4% increase from 2018. Enclave sales were up 3% to just over 51,000, according to Autodata Corp.

