Kia Recalls 193K More Vehicles

The government announced two separate Kia recalls this week.

Associated Press
Feb 27th, 2020
Kia Logo Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires.

The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers nearly 142,000 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines.

Kia says a fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. The hoses can leak and cause fires.

A fix is still being developed. The recall is expected to start April 16.

The second recall covers about 51,000 2011 and 2012 Sedona minivans. The fuel injector rail can crack from exposure to heat, causing a gas leak.

Dealers will replace the injector part starting April 16.

No fires or injuries have been reported in either recall. But Kia has eight reports of fuel hose leaks in Optimas and 24 reports in Sedonas.

