Apptronik, Google DeepMind Robotics Look to Advance AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Apptronik's robots are suitable for manufacturing and logistics applications, like sorting materials, lifting heavy items, and working alongside humans on tasks in the warehouse.

Apptronik, an AI-powered humanoid robotics company, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with the Google DeepMind robotics team. The partnership will bring together artificial intelligence with hardware and embodied intelligence, advancing humanoid robots that can be more helpful to people in dynamic environments.

Founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, Apptronik brings nearly a decade of expertise in human-centered design and hardware engineered for safety and reliability. After building and testing 15 different types of robots, including NASA’s Valkyrie Robot, Apptronik developed the current iteration of Apollo.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 160 pounds, Apollo is designed to perform physically demanding tasks and operate safely in industrial spaces alongside humans. Its thoughtfully crafted, approachable design balances complexity and functionality.

"We’re experiencing unprecedented global challenges like aging populations, persistent labor shortages and shrinking workforces," says Barry Phillips, chief commercial officer at Apptronik. "We see humanoid robots as an ideal solution to many of these problems due to their human-like form, adaptability, and dexterity."

According to Phillips, Apptronik's robots will start with manufacturing and logistics applications, like sorting materials, lifting heavy items, and working alongside humans on tasks in the warehouse. He says these initial efforts will pave the way for advancements in areas like healthcare and eldercare.

"As the world faces a growing elderly population and shortage of care workers, we believe humanoid robots can help with everyday tasks, improve the quality of life for older adults, and relieve the burden on the healthcare system at large," Phillips adds.

In March, Apptronik announced a new agreement with Mercedes-Benz. The partners are collaborating on applications for highly advanced robotics in manufacturing. For example, Apollo could bring parts to the production line for workers to assemble while simultaneously inspecting the components. The robots could also be used to deliver the totes of kitted parts.

"This is a new frontier and we want to understand the potential both for robotics and automotive manufacturing to fill labor gaps in areas such as low-skill, repetitive and physically demanding work and to free up our highly skilled team members on the line to build the world’s most desirable cars," says Jörg Burzer a member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG production, quality and supply chain management.

In June, Apptronik began a collaboration with GXO Logistics, one of the largest contract logistics providers in the world, to develop practical applications for Apollo in warehouse environments.

“We’re building a future where humanoid robots address urgent global challenges,” says Apptronik CEO and co-founder Jeff Cardenas. “By combining Apptronik’s cutting-edge robotics platform with the Google DeepMind robotics team’s unparalleled AI expertise, we’re creating intelligent, versatile and safe robots that will transform industries and improve lives."

From pioneering advancements in foundation models to leveraging AI models like Gemini, Google DeepMind’s robotics team is developing advanced AI systems that can support robotics applications.

As to when the industry might see a prototype or product that results from the partnership with Google DeepMind, Phillips succinctly replies, "We’ll have more to share next year."

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.