SugarCRM Announces sales-i Fully Integrated with Sugar Sell

SugarCRM announced that its sales-i solution is now fully integrated with the Sugar Sell sales automation offering.

Acquired by SugarCRM in 2024, sales-i aids business-to-business sales performance by analyzing complex customer, order and product data to streamline sales workflows and customer interactions within SugarCRM. This helps sales teams identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and changes in buying behaviors that may signal at-risk customers.

“The vast majority of AI functionality for sales and CRM can require up to six months of historical customer account data to inform models, an obstacle to organizations changing their CRM,” ISG Director of Research Stephen Hurrell said. “There’s an intriguing value proposition that Sugar is bringing to the market with sales-i."

Examples of enhanced sales strategies:

Pennine Lubricants Ltd., a lubricant manufacturer in the UK, gained visibility to trends such as which customers have reduced their spend, an indicator of potential churn, for proactive follow up.

Sun State International Trucks , a full-service truck dealership, shortened sales cycles, with 10% improved productivity and time savings.

Chassis Cab , a DAF truck dealership in England, reported boosted sales by 24%.

FSIoffice , an independent office supply company, surfaced powerful insights and opportunity alerts based on customer buying behavior for 40% improved sales efficiency.

"For years, pursuing a '360-degree view' of the customer has been considered the Holy Grail for sellers and CRM systems," SugarCRM Chief Technology Officer Zac Sprackett said. "However, what really matters to sales teams is the critical ‘30-degree view’ that drives real, tangible conversations with prospects and customers. We want to make sales the hero by making this process effortless."

Alongside the launch of the sales-i/Sugar Sell integrated offering, Sugar streamlined global access to its product portfolio, enabling organizations to achieve faster time-to-value.

New configuration templates simplify user onboarding and allow changes to be reused and packaged efficiently across computing environments. With expanded language support, sales-i now enables users to tap into new territories and explore new growth opportunities worldwide.

The company added that dedicated hosting facilities in North America, the UK, EMEA and Asia Pacific make it easier for customers to meet data security requirements and standardize on Sugar globally.